The Indianapolis Colts have made a stunning decision at quarterback, releasing Daniel Jones less than 24 hours after their embarrassing loss to the Houston Texans.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Friday, November 20, that Indianapolis has parted ways with Jones, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure with the franchise.

The move comes after the Colts fell 26-3 to Houston on Thursday Night Football, dropping to 3-8 on the season. Jones struggled throughout the game, completing just 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and an interception before Anthony Richardson replaced him in the fourth quarter.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen declined to commit to Jones as his starter following the loss, saying the coaching staff would evaluate everything.

However, releasing Jones outright represents a considerably more dramatic decision than simply benching the struggling veteran.

Colts Release Daniel Jones Following Disastrous Texans Loss

Schefter’s surprising announcement comes in the midst of a brutal stretch for Jones and the Colts’ offense.

Thursday’s defeat to the Texans was the Colts’ sixth loss in seven games, with their only win coming in a tight matchup with the 1-8 Miami Dolphins.

The offense managed just 167 total yards against Houston and scored only three points. Jones struggled heavily, making poor decisions and showing scattershot accuracy.

He extended a concerning streak, as he has now gone six straight games throwing an interception. He has 13 picks on the year, the worst number in the NFL.

He will now become a free agent. This is a shocking development for a player who was leading an 8-2 team and putting up MVP-type numbers in the first half of the 2025 season.

Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that Indianapolis received trade inquiries on Jones before the trade deadline. The team ultimately decided to stick with Jones, a decision that looks perplexing now.

There are also major financial implications for this move. Field Yates’ post on X reports that Jones made just under $50 million for playing in 11 games this year.

Colts Make Abrupt Reversal After Earlier Reports

This move is surprising for a lot of reasons, but one of the most compelling is how much it contrasts with recent reporting.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler addressed Jones’ uncertain future following Thursday’s loss.

Fowler suggested that the Colts’ 3-8 record and “mini-bye” week made this an optimal week to consider making a change at the quarterback position.

However, he also indicated that the Colts had been very reluctant and had shown little interest in making that change. Fowler made no mention of releasing Jones outright.

“Shane Steichen has appeared dug in on that,” Fowler wrote on X, discussing the coach’s willingness to stick with Jones.

Fowler noted that Jones’ starting job had not been in danger thus far, but he did acknowledge that things could change.

Change they did, in a big way.

This move comes in the midst of a tough season for the Colts that has already seen tons of roster overhaul and the firing of their GM.

Jones being released speaks to sweeping changes being made in the organization. What comes next is anybody’s guess at this point.

For now, the Colts will turn to Anthony Richardson, who has been named the team’s starting quarterback. He will get his first opportunity to lead Indianapolis this season against the New York Giants on November 29.