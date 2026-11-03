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Dolphins Guard Making Strides After Brutal Season

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Miami Dolphins rookie guard, Jonah Savaiinaea, walking over to speak to the media during training camp on July 25, 2025.
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Miami Dolphins rookie guard, Jonah Savaiinaea, walking over to speak to the media during training camp on July 25, 2025.

To say that Jonah Savaiinaea’s NFL career has been off to a lackluster start may be considered the understatement of the year, but following a brutal rookie season Savaiinaea was hoping to make big things happen in year 2.

While Savaiinaea entered the season hoping that this would be his year to make a mark, very few could expect that he would experience the turnaround that he has

During Miami’s loss against the New England Patriots, Savaiinaea’s play again became a topic of conversation as it is clear that the new coaching staff in Miami has done wonders developing the former 2nd round pick.

After a historically brutal rookie season it can be argued that the only place he could go is up and he has certainly done that and then some.

Savaiinaea gave up 8 sacks, was called for five penalties, and allowed 2.6 pressures per game during the 2025 season.

2026 shows a completely different player as he has yet to give up a sack and has only notched one penalty, and 1.5 pressures per game.

Those numbers should jump out as many were convinced that Savaiinaea was just the latest draft failure of former general manager Chris Grier.

Savaiinaea is no longer considered the weak link along a line that has drastically improved, instead that distinction belongs to Austin Jackson who seems intent on holding that title down.

While the Dolphins are pushing through a painful rebuild, bright spots like Jonah Savaiinaea are exactly what the franchise needs along the way.

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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Dolphins Guard Making Strides After Brutal Season

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