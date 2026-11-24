To the surprise of no one, the Miami Dolphins are one of the worst teams in the NFL this season with a record of 1-9. Their only win came earlier in the season against division rival New York Jets.

The Dolphins are in full-rebuild mode, ridding themselves of players like Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill this offseason, in addition to head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier. This offseason, they brought in Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan to fill these voids. Along with them, they brought in Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis on a three-year, $67.5 million contract.

At 1-9, the Dolphins are primed to have at least a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft (currently sitting third overall). With that, the team is predicted to select their future franchise quarterback.

Dolphins Primed to Select CJ Carr in 2027 NFL Draft

The 2027 draft class has seen a lot of variation – especially at the quarterback position. Quarterbacks like Dante Moore and Arch Manning have dropped down draft boards, whereas quarterbacks like Drew Mestemaker and CJ Carr are on the rise.

Come April, The Athletic writer Nick Baumgardner predicts that the Dolphins will select Carr after a predicted trade-up, with the Jets taking Mestemaker first overall. His reasoning is as follows:

“If Notre Dame keeps winning… the star QB might have to choose between being a likely top-three pick or returning to college. Carr has been college football’s most cerebral quarterback all season long… He’s not an overwhelming prospect physically, but his processing is basically at an NFL level already.”

Carr has completed 67.2% of passes and accrued 5,438 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, 120 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, and only nine interceptions in two seasons. Additionally, he has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season.

As for his physical presence, Carr isn’t underwhelming by any means. He measures 6’3″ and 215lbs. Compared to the Dolphins’ last two quarterbacks – Tagovailoa and Willis – both are shorter than Carr at 6’1″, but both weigh exactly 10lbs more at 225lbs.

How Has Malik Willis Performed this Season?

Prior to the Dolphins, Willis spent two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Following that, he spent two seasons with the aforementioned Packers before joining the Dolphins.

Willis has started eight games for the Dolphins this season, but he currently sits on the injured reserve with an injury. However, he completed 58.2% of passes before going out for 1,396 yards, six passing touchdowns, 232 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Sure, the supporting cast around him isn’t the greatest; yet, it doesn’t appear that he has the tools to take the team to a championship. However, he can act as a nice bridge quarterback, especially if the Dolphins do end up picking Carr in 2027.