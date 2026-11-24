The New England Patriots get queries about about Drake Maye’s return whenever there’s media availability recently.

Head coach Mike Vrabel drew a firm line on details he discusses with Maye.

When asked how Maye was doing, Vrabel confirmed the two remain in regular contact.

He declined to describe the quarterback’s emotions as Maye works through an injury that threatens the rest of his season.

“I talk to him all the time. Just not gonna share those conversations or get into other people’s emotions and I hope they’d do the same for me,” Vrabel said, according to a Nov. 24 clip shared by Patriots on CLNS.

The answer showed a peek into Vrabel’s approach to supporting Maye, as the QB has fallen to an unfortunate injury.

Mike Vrabel Keeps Drake Maye Conversations Private

Vrabel’s response didn’t include a new recovery timetable or a description of Maye’s rehabilitation.

Rather, he made clear that frequent communication doesn’t mean the talks will become public.

Therefore, although fans have reason to seek updates, Vrabel declined to speak for Maye, at least about the personal side of his absence.

Maye suffered a fractured fibula during New England’s Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Nov. 22 that the quarterback would miss at least six weeks and potentially longer, via Boston.com.

That report means considerable uncertainty hangs in the air about if Maye will play again this season. A prospective return also heaps more of a burden on the games New England must win as he recovers.

Vrabel has kept that comeback possibility open. During his Nov. 23 news conference, he said Maye remained on the active roster.

“But we want to try to give him every opportunity that we can to be back at some point in time,” Vrabel said.

Patriots Turn to Tommy DeVito Against Chargers

New England’s task of winning in the near term falls to Tommy DeVito, whom Vrabel identified Monday as the starter.

The Patriots return from their bye at 5-5 and visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29. DeVito gets an opportunity to plan for the starting assignment after heading into the Detroit game in relief.

He completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception in that 35-10 loss.

Vrabel said Monday that DeVito must build on his progress with pocket movement, managing the offense and establishing a rhythm. He also stressed the need for better ball security and protection around the quarterback.

Those demands give the Patriots a noteworthy focus with Maye rehabilitating.

In the end, DeVito needs help keeping the offense on schedule, and New England needs victories to improve its playoff position.