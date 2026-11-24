The Detroit Lions are going to be without rookie sixth-round pick Skyler Gil-Howard for the rest of the season, according to head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell added that Gil-Howard suffered a knee injury in Week 11 when he came in on offense to make a block at the goal line.

“I can tell you right now, Sky is out for the year,” said Campbell when addressing injuries before Week 12. “He’s out for the year, so he had a knee injury that will require surgery, so he’ll be out. I hate that for him. He’s had a heck of a season up to this point.”

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Gil-Howard has played eight offensive snaps this season in that extra blocker role. He played three snaps on offense against the Buccaneers.

Detroit Lions Lose Rookie Sky Gil-Howard for 2026 Season

On defense, the rookie was becoming a household name and a legitimate threat. He had 316 snaps with 19 pressures, four run stops, and two sacks. Campbell noted that despite him being a late-round rookie he is going to be tough to replace.

“Yeah, he’s done a really good job for us,” said Campbell on the loss. “But we still got (Alim McNeill), we got Tyleik (Williams), we got Levi (Onwuzurike), we got (Tyler) Lacy playing there. Could be (Mekhi)Wingo.”

Campbell also mentioned the team has options on the practice squad.

“You know, we’ve got— could be Taki (Taimani). Could be (Aidan Keenaaina),” said Campbell on who will have to step up with Gil-Howard out. “So we’ve got options there, you know, but you hate to lose a player like him. He’s had a heck of a rookie season.”

The Lions also have Jeffrey M’ba on their practice squad.

Lions Defensive Line Loses Rotational Threat

McNeill, and Williams already had roles that are not going to be impacted by the loss. The team is going to need more from Onwuzurike and Lacy to start. Those two have rotated in, but were passed up by the rookie. Now, they both have to step up.

The other name to watch is Wingo, who has been inactive for most of the season. The former 2024 sixth-round pick did not develop in the same way that Gil-Howard has. However, with Gil-Howard out, he will likley be activated on gamedays.

One of the practice squad names will come up to replace Wingo as the end of the roster depth. Wingo will take on a limited role. Then, Lacy and Onwuzurike will get more time on the field.

The Lions play the Chicago Bears in Week 12.