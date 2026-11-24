Deshaun Watson thanked NBC for putting his face on a “Sunday Night Football” promo — something the Cleveland Browns quarterback considered a bold move by the network.

NBC paired Watson with Las Vegas Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza during Sunday night’s Vikings-49ers broadcast. Two days later, Watson was asked what it meant to see his picture on the screen.

“It was dope. It was cool. Appreciate NBC for doing that — stepping out and being bold,” Watson said. “I’ll continue to just show the right way, do the right things and take full advantage of it for sure.”

It’s the first time a national TV network had used Watson to promote a Browns game. NBC went back to the same two quarterbacks Tuesday, naming Watson and Mendoza in its preview of the Nov. 29 matchup.

Shedeur Sanders Got the Promo When Deshaun Watson Got the Start

In August, the Browns and NFL Network had the same preseason game to promote. They picked different quarterbacks. Cleveland put Watson on its game-day graphic for the opener against the Chicago Bears. NFL Network went with Shedeur Sanders. The two were in competition for the starting job at the time but Watson was slated to take the opening reps.

When the Browns came home to face Buffalo on Aug. 22, Watson heard boos at Huntington Bank Field as he replaced Sanders to open the second half. It was Watson’s first game in front of the home crowd since he tore his right Achilles tendon in October 2024. A second tear cost him the entire 2025 season. Two days after the Buffalo game, Browns coach Todd Monken named Watson his starter.

Watson had divided the fan base well before the injury. More than 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage appointments. Watson denied wrongdoing. He served an 11-game suspension in 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy and paid a hefty fine.

Deshaun Watson Gets His First Sunday Night Start With the Browns

Watson is in his fifth season in Cleveland, and this will be his first regular-season Sunday night start for the Browns. Their last appearance was a 2021 loss in Baltimore. Cleveland last hosted in 2019, when Baker Mayfield started against the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s a great opportunity for myself,” Watson said. “A year ago I was sitting on the couch, watching these types of games. Who knew where I was going to be at. Definitely a blessing and a chance to go out there, have fun, and enjoy it. I’m going to take full advantage.”

The NFL initially gave the Browns one prime-time date this season. They beat Pittsburgh 27-24 on a Thursday night in Week 4. Watson has led a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter of all six Cleveland wins.

His most recent one started near midfield with the Browns trailing Houston 24-20. Watson found tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for 30 yards, and Quinshon Judkins scored from the 5 on the next snap. The win gave Cleveland its first 4-0 start at home since 1963.

Watson will try to make it five straight at home Sunday against Mendoza and the 4-7 Raiders.