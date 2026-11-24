The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly been one of the teams that have an interest in Chicago Cubs free agent Seiya Suzuki. After not landing the biggest free agent, Tarik Skubal, to anchor their rotation, signing Suzuki would be an ideal pivot to bolster their lineup.

Suzuki batted .270 with 147 hits, 26 homers, 86 RBIs, and 96 runs scored in 143 games for the Cubs this past 2026 season, per StatMuse. As a result, he would fit in as protection for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., along with the bats of Alejandro Kirk and fellow Japanese player Kazuma Okamoto.

Moreover, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi sees Suzuki and the Blue Jays as a perfect fit for one another, especially now that it seems the Cubs will be moving on after signing Teruaki Sato, who can also play corner outfield.

“Now, where does [Suzuki] ultimately decide to sign?” Morosi said in a Nov. 24 video from Sportsnet. “Any geographical preferences he has are hard for us to speculate on. But I do think, in general, that Seiya Suzuki and the Jays are as clean and clear a fit as there is for Toronto on the offensive side of the free-agent market.

“There are other teams involved, but when you look at the overall particulars, the fit with the Jays is strong, and I’m not sure there’s a better fit out there for him at this juncture.”

Why Blue Jays Are Fit for Free Agent Outfielder Seiya Suzuki

Morosi also explained in further detail why Suzuki and the Blue Jays are a fit as Toronto looks to bounce back next season after failing to make the playoffs this past campaign.

“I think the Jays are among the most interested teams in Seiya Suzuki,” Morosi noted. “For me, he’s a guy that we talk about in terms of corner outfield value and DH. There probably isn’t a team that can offer the right amount of at-bats at both the corner outfield spot and DH for someone like Suzuki than what the Jays can do, because they’re open at, in my estimation, both of those spots.

“… If you say to Seiya Suzuki, ‘Come here and sign. We have a spot for you not only as a corner outfielder, but you can play on turf, etc. You could swing over to the DH spot as well.’ I just think the fit for Seiya Suzuki in Toronto is as clear and strong a fit as with any team in Major League Baseball for him right now.”

Blue Jays Urged to Make Seiya Suzuki No. 1 Target

Meanwhile, Maddy Dickens of Toronto Blue Jays on SI recently stated that Toronto needs to go all in on Suzuki and make him their No. 1 free agent target, especially now after missing on Skubal to bolster their starting rotation.

“Suzuki would basically step into the role that [George] Springer filled so gracefully over the last few years as an option in the outfield and as the designated hitter,” Dickens wrote in a Nov. 14 article. “He would immediately bolster the team. Atkins has to make this one happen.”