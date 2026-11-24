The Chicago Cubs were always going to be facing a fascinating offseason, and they’re off to a fast start.

On Monday night, they signed left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers. Then on Tuesday morning, they landed Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato.

Both moves are made in the hopes of catching up to the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central Division.

And the second move, the signing of Sato, has another signal involved. The Sato signing appears to put a final piece in the puzzle of the departures of Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, who are both free agents this offseason and have yet to sign.

Cubs Plans

When news broke of the Cubs signing Sato on Tuesday morning, it came with an added detail — ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote that the Cubs plan to play Sato in a corner outfield spot.

That makes it clearer than ever that the Cubs don’t plan to have Happ and Suzuki back.

Both were corner outfielders for the Cubs, but they were already projected to leave the Windy City. Fans could hold out hope, though, that maybe one of the long-time Cubbies could find their way back.

But if the purpose of signing Sato is to play him in a corner outfield spot, it certainly makes it seem a lot less likely that Happ and Suzuki return.

Both had strong careers while wearing a Cubs uniform, but neither seems likely to have one on their chest in 2027.

Why Cubs Made Change

The Cubs know that their 2026 roster wasn’t good enough to compete with the Brewers. Their hopes of doing so going forward aren’t just a one-year project — it’s a multi-year quest.

If the big-market Cubs do things the right way for the next few seasons, they should have a chance to overtake the small-market Brewers.

And so for the Cubbies, overpaying to keep Happ or Suzuki wouldn’t have been the right long-term play. Their best option was to sign the guy who’s in his prime and was just the Triple Crown winner in Japan.

It’s not guaranteed to work, but the Cubs have widened their contention timeline by signing Sato and Rogers. They can contend for years to come with these two guys as part of their core.