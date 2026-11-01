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Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Patriots Game

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The Miami Dolphins head into Sunday’s divisional matchup against the New England Patriots riding high off their first win of the season last week, a victory against the New York Jets.

The Dolphins are showing the league that they are laying the foundation for a solid future in Miami.

With the Patriots on tap next, the Dolphins made a pair of roster moves ahead of the game, elevating kicker Zane Gonzalez and rookie edge player Max Llewellyn from the practice squad.

For Llewellyn, it is the maximum third elevation and the second for Gonzalez, who took the place of Riley Patterson.

New England made moves of their own, one of which a familiar face in Miami as they elevated receiver Ryan Miller, who caught a 77-yard touchdown pass for the Dolphins earlier this season against the San Francisco 49ers.

Miami listed guard Kadyn Proctor as out and cornerback JuJu Brents as questionable, both of which are in the concussion protocol with Brents trending towards possibly being cleared to play against the Patriots,

 

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Patriots Game

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