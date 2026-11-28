Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has delivered his own goodbye after a short-lived fresh start.

The former Dolphins captain shared a farewell message on Instagram on Nov. 28 after the Atlanta Falcons announced his release. His first season outside Miami ended without a regular-season start.

The 28-year-old paired the statement with a photo of himself in a Falcons uniform and a large “THANK YOU” graphic.

“Thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for allowing me to be a part of such a special organization. My family and I enjoyed our time here,” Tagovailoa wrote in his Instagram post.

As for Dolphins fans who followed six seasons of his career in South Florida, the post marks an abrupt ending for a quarterback who once appeared set to lead Miami for years.

Tua Tagovailoa Thanks Falcons After Brief Atlanta Stint

Tagovailoa thanked owner Arthur Blank, Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham, head coach Kevin Stefanski, Tommy Rees and Alex Van Pelt. He also recognized his teammates, trainers, staff and fans.

“I’m forever thankful to have been a Falcon,” he wrote.

His message focused on appreciation for the organization and his family’s experience in Atlanta. He didn’t announce his retirement or identify a next destination.

The Falcons had a similar tone in their release announcement.

“Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said conversations with Tagovailoa’s representatives led both sides to view the separation as the best path forward.

Atlanta named Tagovailoa its Week 1 starter after training camp, according to the team. An oblique injury in practice then forced him out of the lineup.

His only regular-season appearance came against the Baltimore Ravens. He completed two passes for 34 yards before an overtime interception ended the game in a 30-23 loss.

The Falcons said Tagovailoa will enter waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

Dolphins Tenure Shows How Quickly Tua Tagovailoa’s Outlook Changed

Miami selected Tagovailoa fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft. When the Dolphins announced his release March 12, they credited him with 18,166 passing yards and 120 touchdown passes in 78 appearances.

He led the NFL in passer rating in 2022, passing yards in 2023 and completion percentage in 2024. His 4,624-yard season in 2023 earned him a Pro Bowl selection.

Miami then signed him to an extension through 2028 in July 2024. Less than two years later, the Dolphins released him with a post-June 1 designation.

His final Miami season included 2,660 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 14 starts, via Atlanta’s player biography.

Tagovailoa left Miami as a four-time captain with franchise records for career completion percentage and passer rating.

But times have changed, and after just three regular-season pass attempts with his second team, he will have to search for a place in an NFL quarterback room.