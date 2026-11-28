Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been hit with misfortune less than a year after his departure from South Florida.

The Atlanta Falcons and Tagovailoa have agreed to part ways, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 28, crediting fellow NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Falcons and QB Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to part ways,” Schefter wrote in his report on X.

The Dolphins released Tagovailoa in March after six seasons. Atlanta surfaced as a place to establish himself again, but that arrangement appears headed for an early end.

Falcons’ Tua Tagovailoa Move Follows Offseason Fresh Start

Tagovailoa joined Atlanta on a one-year minimum contract, according to NFL.com’s account of the agreement. The move paired him with Michael Penix Jr., who was recovering from a torn ACL.

Atlanta could use an experienced quarterback while Penix recovered, then retain Tagovailoa as a backup once the younger quarterback returned.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense also was a potential match for Tagovailoa’s accuracy and quick release, as NFL.com outlined when he agreed to the deal.

The financial arrangement limited Atlanta’s investment. NFL.com reported that Tagovailoa would make $54 million in 2026, with almost all of that money coming from Miami.

His production with the Falcons has been limited. Atlanta’s official player statistics list two completions on three attempts for 34 yards, no touchdowns and one interception this season.

That’s a small sample compared with the workload he carried in Miami.

Dolphins Tenure Included Passing Titles and Franchise Records

Miami selected Tagovailoa fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft. His time with the Dolphins produced several of the franchise’s strongest passing seasons since Dan Marino.

When Miami announced his release March 12, the team credited him with 18,166 passing yards and 120 touchdown passes across 78 regular-season appearances, including 76 starts.

He led the NFL in passer rating in 2022, passing yards in 2023 and completion percentage in 2024. His 4,624 passing yards in 2023 earned him a Pro Bowl selection.

Those accomplishments once made him central to Miami’s long-term plans. The Dolphins announced an extension through the 2028 season in July 2024, following his league-leading passing season.

His final Miami season brought a decline. Tagovailoa threw for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 14 starts in 2025, according to the career statistics on Atlanta’s website.

By March 2026, Miami had chosen a different direction and released him with a post-June 1 designation.

Tagovailoa left as a four-time Dolphins captain with franchise records in career completion percentage and passer rating.

At 28, the quarterback who recently anchored Miami’s offense now has an uncertain chapter again after his attempt to build a new home in Atlanta.