Some Buffalo Bills fans were angry at what they saw as an illegal hit that Miami Dolphins linebacker Keith Cooper Jr. laid on quarterback Josh Allen.

On Saturday, the NFL announced its final decision on the play.

NFL Decides Against Fine for Josh Allen Hit

The league announced fines for all Week 11 plays on Saturday afternoon, with Cooper not listed among the players penalized.

Cooper appeared to hit Allen late after a second-quarter pass, making contact in Allen’s head and neck area with his elbow. The Bills quarterback was upset at not getting a flag on the play, which took place near the Buffalo sideline and prompted visible reactions from other Bills players.

Some reporters suggested at the time of the hit that officials should have flagged Cooper.

“I can safely say this is NOT a flop from Josh Allen. Sheesh. No flag,” noted Fox Sports reporter Henry McKenna in a post on X.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques noted that, while Cooper’s hit itself may not have been a penalty, the league has called lesser hits for penalties.

“I’m actually surprised Keith Cooper Jr didn’t get flagged for roughing the passer — only because we’ve seen a lot softer hits called,” Louis-Jacques wrote in a post on X.

Josh Allen Fined for Another Hit

While Cooper avoided a fine for his hit on Allen, the Bills quarterback couldn’t escape the league’s punishment. Allen was assessed a fine of $11,941 for a facemask penalty during an interception return.

Replay showed that Allen brought down Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson with a facemask, which was not flagged at the time.

After the game, Johnson said he was trying to block Allen when the Bills quarterback brought him down.

“I see J-Rod get the pick, and from then on, I’m just trying to get a block,” Johnson said. “I’m trying to find the nearest opposite color of us. It happened to be Josh Allen. I started blocking him. I don’t know. J-Rod’s running with the ball, so I’m going to block him, and then I guess he didn’t appreciate that much and then we got tied up a little bit.”

Johnson said he was surprised that Allen wasn’t flagged for the hit.

“Like, I get a little scuffle after the play, but I feel like once you get into another player’s helmet or something like that, it’s usually a flag. But it is what it is. We move on from it,” said the rookie cornerback.