In Week 11, the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-9 with a 26-9 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Dolphins’ defense did a solid job containing the high-powered Bills’ offense, but the team’s offense and special teams struggled, which resulted in a comfortable win for Buffalo.

Among the strong plays Miami’s defense made were a pair of interceptions. One came on a strong play by Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson, who disrupted Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s pass, resulting in an interception by rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

Rodriguez then returned the ball deep into Bills’ territory, but Allen’s actions after the play were controversial. Now, the NFL has announced a decision regarding the actions of the MVP quarterback.

NFL Announces Punishment for Josh Allen Over Miami Dolphins Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was fined $11,941 for an unnecessary roughness infraction as he held onto Miami Dolphins’ cornerback Chris Johnson’s facemask after the play.

Allen’s actions were not called during the game. Had the penalty been called, Miami would have received an extra 15 yards and been positioned in the Bills’ red zone. Instead, the Dolphins kicked a field goal.

Regarding fines after games, the NFL posted on its website: “The NFL uses the fine schedule to outline the league’s and the union’s expectations for players to conduct themselves in a way that honors the sport and respects the game, themselves, their fellow players, the fans and the league. The rules are intended to protect the players from unnecessary risk, promote player safety and emphasize sportsmanship and respect of teammates, opponents, coaches, officials and fans.

Player infractions may come to the league’s attention in a variety of ways. The league may respond to an official’s call during a game or to a specific play that a team submits for review. The NFL Officiating Department also reviews every play from every game and refers potential violations to the Football Operations compliance team.”

Miami Dolphins’ Comments on Play

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said of Allen’s actions after the play, “Yeah, I saw it and our guys saw it because they were upset and then they started to talk and I said, I’ll handle it. And then I asked the refs. I’m not going to get into sending it to the league and everything that happened. I just, I don’t understand how that is not a penalty. And that is where I do have a hard time with that. Whatever you want to call happened, to me, that warranted a penalty. And it should have been 15 yards and the ball should have been moved up. So it happened, it’s over, it was missed and we’ll move on.”

Meanwhile, Chris Johnson said, “Definitely surprised there was no flag thrown. I don’t know, I feel like when that happens, it’s like an automatic flag. Especially like I get a little scuffle after the play, but I feel like once you get into another player’s helmet or something like that, it’s usually a flag, but it is what it is. We move on from it.”