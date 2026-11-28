Last offseason, the Miami Dolphins made a financially significant decision to release Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. Two players on two huge contracts, this left the Dolphins with a lot of dead money, leaving them with little cap room in the 2026 offseason.

Since they ate the cap hit last offseason, the Dolphins are projected to have around $102.2 million in available cap for the 2027 offseason. Between the draft and free agency, the Dolphins are in an excellent spot to make a lot of solid additions to their team this offseason.

There are many fantastic players who’ll be free agents in 2027, including Puka Nacua, George Pickens, and Parker Washington, which is great news for the Dolphins, who need better pass-catchers. Yet, instead of making a move for a wide receiver, Miami is linked to one of the best pass-catching and blocking tight ends in the game.

Miami Dolphins Linked to Detroit Lions’ Sam LaPorta

Based on salary cap and a genuine need for a difference-maker on offense, the Dolphins are being linked to Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions drafted LaPorta with the 34th overall pick (second-round) out of the University of Iowa.

His impact was felt immediately. In his rookie year, he caught 86 receptions for 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also named to the Pro Bowl, All-Pro Second Team, and finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year behind C.J. Stroud (winner) and Puka Nacua.

Since then, LaPorta’s production has fallen off. That’s not necessarily a fault of his own; the Lions’ offense is already crowded. He’s competing for touches with Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams.

Across his four-year career thus far, LaPorta has caught 229 receptions for 2,625 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

Current Miami Dolphins Tight End Room

Currently, the Dolphins have four different tight ends on their roster: Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore, and Justin Joly.

Dulcich was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. For Miami this season, he’s caught 26 receptions for 282 yards and no touchdowns.

Kacmarek was drafted with the 87th overall pick by the Dolphins in the 2026 NFL Draft. Kacmarek is primarily a blocker but has also been used in some passing situations. He has five receptions for 35 yards and no touchdowns.

Traore and Joly haven’t gotten much burn so far this season. Traore was selected by the team with the 180th overall pick in 2026 and only has one target (no receptions). Similarly, Joly was drafted with the 152nd overall pick in 2026, but he was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins need a spark plug at the tight end position, and LaPorta has the skills to do it both as a receiver and a blocker.