The Miami Dolphins are giving Daniel Carlson his flowers after the veteran kicker notched every point in his debut.

Miami announced Saturday, Nov. 28, that it elevated Carlson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The 31-year-old earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2022 and second-team recognition in 2021.

The move follows a clean opening performance. Carlson made all three field-goal attempts in Miami’s 26-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 22, including a pair from 52 yards.

The Dolphins offense that failed to reach the end zone, as those kicks provided its only scoring.

Daniel Carlson Delivered All 9 Dolphins Points in Debut

Carlson’s first Miami appearance was a promising start after an bumpy stretch earlier this season.

According to the Dolphins’ official recap, he opened Miami’s scoring with a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter. His second kick from that distance followed an interception that gave the Dolphins possession at Buffalo’s 22-yard line.

He added a 27-yarder in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 20-9. Miami never scored again and giving Carlson two successful attempts from beyond 50 yards in his first game with the team.

Plus, it provided a hopeful response to his struggles with the New Orleans Saints.

The Dolphins’ statistics page credits Carlson with eight makes on 12 field-goal attempts during seven appearances for New Orleans this season. He also converted 16 of 18 extra points.

His Miami debut lifted his combined field-goal totals to 11-for-15. One perfect afternoon doesn’t solidify the position long term, but it’s definitely a performance to build on.

Carlson’s next job comes Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, where Miami hosts the Jets at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Dolphins Continue Kicking Changes With Carlson Elevation

Miami’s kicking situation has undergone several changes in recent weeks.

The team’s transaction log shows it released Riley Patterson on Oct. 20 and signed Zane Gonzalez to the practice squad that day. Miami later waived Gonzalez on Nov. 16 and added Carlson to the practice squad on Nov. 17.

The Dolphins first elevated Carlson on Nov. 21 for the Buffalo game. Saturday’s move gives him a second consecutive game-day elevation since joining Miami.

Carlson brings a legitimate track record. Across nine seasons, he has made 236 of 274 field-goal attempts, an 86.1% success rate. His career includes stops with Minnesota, Oakland and Las Vegas, New Orleans and Miami.

His All-Pro seasons came with the Raiders.

Saturday’s announcement also included two defensive moves. Miami activated inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. from injured reserve and elevated defensive lineman Matthew Butler.

Harrison has 52 career starts, while Butler appeared in 12 games for the Dolphins last season.