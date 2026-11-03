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Dolphins Rookie Makes Big Plays in Loss

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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: Jacob Rodriguez #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to a pre season game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins may have seen their lead over the New England Patriots wash away with the South Florida rain on Sunday, but the performance of one rookie is bringing a little sunshine to the Dolphins future.

During a Patriots drive Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez forced New England wide receiver Efton Chism III to fumble which allowed Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents to make the recovery.

It’s nothing new for Rodriguez who is becoming accustomed to always being around the ball and making plays.

While it’s too early in his career, and still early in his rookie season, to start making some crazy comparisons, but doesn’t Rodriguez remind you of Zach Thomas?

They are already connected as Rodriguez and Thomas starred as standout linebackers at Texas Tech, where Thomas is considered a legend and Rodriguez made waves by putting together a historic collegiate career that included winning  the Butkus and Nagurski awards and finishing top-five in Heisman voting.

While the Dolphins continue to play hard but lose, the one consistent victory is Rodriguez who is looking like another one of Miami’s draft day hits this season.

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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