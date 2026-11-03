Dolphins Rookie Makes Big Plays in Loss

The Miami Dolphins may have seen their lead over the New England Patriots wash away with the South Florida rain on Sunday, but the performance of one rookie is bringing a little sunshine to the Dolphins future.

During a Patriots drive Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez forced New England wide receiver Efton Chism III to fumble which allowed Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents to make the recovery.

It’s nothing new for Rodriguez who is becoming accustomed to always being around the ball and making plays.

While it’s too early in his career, and still early in his rookie season, to start making some crazy comparisons, but doesn’t Rodriguez remind you of Zach Thomas?

They are already connected as Rodriguez and Thomas starred as standout linebackers at Texas Tech, where Thomas is considered a legend and Rodriguez made waves by putting together a historic collegiate career that included winning the Butkus and Nagurski awards and finishing top-five in Heisman voting.

While the Dolphins continue to play hard but lose, the one consistent victory is Rodriguez who is looking like another one of Miami’s draft day hits this season.