Former Warriors Marksman Officially Has a New Basketball Home

Mychal Mulder appeared in all of 67 games for the Golden State Warriors from 2020 to ’21, seemingly emerging from the ether as an undrafted guy. Nevertheless, he made his presence known during his brief time in the Bay Area.

After just four games as an NBA player, he had already hit double figures three times and bagged 11 three-pointers. By the time his run with the Warriors ended, he bore the look of a quality bench piece, averaging 6.2 points and shooting 38% from deep. He even participated in the Rising Stars event at All-Star Weekend.

Flash forward to now and Mulder — whose recent two-way stint with the Magic ended prematurely — has a new place to ply his trade.

And by new, we mean old, as the 27-year-old has officially returned to his pre-Golden State stomping grounds. He’s already been making an impact there, too.

Mulder Returns to Sioux Falls





After rumblings of his G League return began to percolate last month, Mulder’s signing with the developmental outfit finally came down on Thursday. Shortly thereafter, the Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that he had been re-acquired via returning player rights.

It didn’t take Mulder long to get back into the swing of things from there. He made his season debut with the Heat’s affiliate club that same night, playing briefly during a loss to the Texas Legends.

Less than 24 hours later, he was already back to his old tricks against the same team. In 40 minutes of play as the starting two-guard, Mulder scored 15 points while dropping two dimes, nabbing two steals and hitting 4-of-9 shots from three-point range.

Consequently, the Skyforce was able to come out on top this time, winning the game 110-92. Along the way, the team outscored Texas by 22 points when Mulder was in the game.

Mulder Has Had an Eventful Campaign

Heading into the season, Mulder faced stiff competition to retain his spot with the Warriors. However, he had a leg up in the sense that he had been there, known the system and already won a spot before after originally joining the club as a 10-day signee.

In the end, he was still waived by Golden State, becoming a casualty of the club’s improved back-end depth. He wasn’t free for long, though, as Orlando scooped him up just 10 days later.

Unfortunately, his time in the Magic’s kingdom didn’t pan out as anyone had hoped.

He appeared in 15 games with the team, averaging 3.7 points and shooting a paltry 29.9% from the floor and 28.3% from behind the arc. He similarly struggled in two appearances with the team’s Lakeland affiliate. So, the Magic severed ties with Mulder in January.

Nevertheless, he remains a player with bounce, athleticism and a good-looking jumper. So, it may just be a matter of time before another team plucks him from Sioux Falls.

