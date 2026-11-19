Steve Kerr was asked a direct question, and he gave a direct answer. The Golden State Warriors head coach said he has not considered bringing Draymond Green off the bench. “No, no. He’s our best defensive player,” Kerr said, per Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle. “And that’s not even a thought.”

What Kerr Said About Green

Evans asked Kerr about the starting lineup and then asked if Green coming off the bench was ever on the table. Kerr shut it down right away. For him, Green’s defense is the reason to keep him in the first five.

The question came as the Warriors deal with a four-game losing streak. They have lost those games by an average of 22 points.

Why the Starting Lineup Is Under the Microscope

The latest starting five of LJ Cryer, Green, Charles Bassey, Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg made just four three-pointers against the Dallas Mavericks. Lendeborg and Podziemski combined for 23 points on 11-of-31 shooting. They went 0-of-8 from three.

Dallas won 116-94. Golden State took a 4-3 lead 81 seconds into the game and never led again.

Golden State Warriors Defense Slips

Kerr’s point about defense carries weight. The Warriors’ defensive rating was 105.8 during the eight-game winning streak, fourth in the NBA. Since the road trip began, it has slipped to 120.1, which ranks 23rd.

The offense fell even further. It went from a 122.2 rating, first in the league, to 98.0, the worst. Stephen Curry is out with an oblique tear.

How the Bench Changed Things

The reserves brought more energy. Will Richard led Golden State with 20 points off the bench, with four steals and three assists. Kerr said before the game he wanted more “juice” at the start. The first quarter had it, as the Warriors closed on an 11-5 run to cut a 16-point deficit to 10.

Some of that spark came from Bassey’s activity in the paint. It was his second start of the season and first since Nov. 1.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have one more chance to avoid a winless road trip, Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kerr has made his stance on Green clear. Now he needs the defense to follow.