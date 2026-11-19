Yaxel Lendeborg’s rise has changed the plan for the Golden State Warriors. The team is competitive enough to look for help, and Dan Favale of Bleacher Report has three big men in mind. His list for the Warriors is Wendell Carter Jr., Naz Reid and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Why Wendell Carter Jr. Fits the Golden State Warriors

Favale says Carter would immediately settle the center spot. He calls his defense versatile and notes that it peaks in certain high-end matchups.

The price could be reasonable. The Orlando Magic face a financial crunch after this season, which Favale says should make Carter gettable. Their current financial situation and playoff hopes could mean Golden State needs third teams to build a package. The starting point would be Kristaps Porzingis, other contracts and draft compensation.

Naz Reid and the Lendeborg Frontcourt

Reid is the name Favale ties most closely to Lendeborg. The rookie blurs positional lines, which makes the idea more interesting.

The Warriors could play Reid next to Draymond Green or another big. They could also try a Reid-Lendeborg frontcourt. Favale points out that both Reid and Carter would add money to the future payroll. He says the price points lean team-friendly.

Isaiah Hartenstein as the Long Shot

Hartenstein plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Favale says he moves up the list under one condition. The Thunder would have to be thinking about their books.

Injuries to Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren have hurt OKC this season. With Aday Mara turning heads, Favale asks if they might shed future payroll and restock their draft picks. If so, he argues the Warriors should find out. Hartenstein would bring defense, physicality and basketball IQ.

Why the Golden State Warriors Are Looking at Bigs

The need is clear. Golden State is 8-7 after four straight losses. Stephen Curry is out with an oblique tear, and Porzingis has stepped away from the sport. The Warriors have needed help in the frontcourt for weeks.

Favale’s list is built around needs, cap sheets and available assets. Each of these names fits a different version of the Warriors’ roster.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

Most NBA players become trade-eligible on Dec. 15. The deadline is Feb. 11. That gives Golden State time to see how the next few weeks play out before any of these ideas get a closer look.