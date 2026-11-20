The Golden State Warriors have lost five straight games. What started as an eight-game winning streak powered by their rookie sensation has unraveled into a winless five-game road swing, all of it without Stephen Curry, who went down with an oblique injury in the first game of the trip.

The Warriors dropped to 8-9 after Thursday’s 126-98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Yaxel Lendeborg managed just 11 points while converting only 3 of his 11 attempts. He has not looked like the same player since the streak turned.

In a recent interview, Lendeborg spoke openly about how the losing has affected him.

Lendeborg Did Not Hide How He Feels

The 24-year-old was candid about where his head has been during the slide.

“I hate losing, man,” Lendeborg said. “Last year I lost three games. The year before that, I don’t even remember how much, but I’ve never lost this much so early. I feel like a letdown. I feel like I’m letting the team down.”

The frustration became visible during Monday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Lendeborg spent several minutes on the bench with a towel pulled over his head during the fourth quarter. The image caught the attention of teammates and coaches.

“I have high standards for myself,” Lendeborg said. “So me going out there and shooting 9-for-23 is awful. I hate inefficient basketball. So it makes me feel even worse.”

Two weeks ago he was scoring 37 and setting franchise records. The adjustment from college, where losses are rare, to the grind of an NBA season without Curry is happening in real time.

Green Delivered a Message

Veteran Draymond Green pulled Lendeborg aside after the Pelicans game. The message was direct.

“He basically told me to stop showing so much weakness,” Lendeborg said. “Because if he’s on the other team, he’s gonna think that I’m weak and go at me. I just got to fix my mental.”

Lendeborg also addressed the haircut that made headlines earlier in the week. He said the timing made it look like a reaction to the Spurs loss, but the decision had been building.

“I wanted a restart,” Lendeborg said. “Why not? I kind of did it at a bad time because it made it seem like something it wasn’t.”

Final Word for the Warriors

The road trip is over. Five games, five losses, and a rookie learning that the NBA does not wait for anyone to catch up mentally. Lendeborg’s honesty about feeling like a letdown shows he cares. Green’s advice shows the veterans around him are invested in making sure he processes it the right way.

Golden State returns home and waits for Curry. When he is back, the picture will look different.