The Golden State Warriors keep getting linked to Trey Murphy III, but the latest reports suggest the New Orleans Pelicans are not budging. Mike Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the asking price for the forward was three first-round picks in the offseason. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line added that New Orleans remains reluctant to move him.

What the Reports Say About the Murphy Asking Price

Scotto shared the price tag on Thursday. Three first-round picks is a steep ask for any team, and it was the number New Orleans wanted over the summer.

That price has not come down publicly. Murphy is dealing with a knee injury, and the Pelicans are 5-11. Even so, the team has not signaled that it is ready to sell.

Why the Pelicans Are Holding Firm

Fischer reported that Murphy knows how many teams are interested in him. He also said the 26-year-old has not formally asked out.

“When I checked on it this week, I was apprised that Murphy is certainly aware of the widespread interest in his services but — very much unlike Murray — has not formally pushed for relocation despite the Pelicans’ long-term struggles,” Fischer said. “And I continue to hear that New Orleans remains reluctant to contemplate parting with the in-demand swingman.”

That matters for any team that wants to make a trade. Without a request from the player, the Pelicans do not have to act.

What That Means for the Golden State Warriors

Murphy is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season. He is shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three-point range.

Those are solid numbers, but they are not the kind that usually bring back three first-round picks. Peter O’Keefe of Blue Man Hoop wrote that even a team like the San Antonio Spurs would be unlikely to pay that much for a player outside the All-Star tier. Add the knee injury to the picture, and the cost looks even harder for Golden State to meet.

O’Keefe also noted that New Orleans appears to be holding firm on other trade candidates. He wrote that the Pelicans are seeking two first-round picks for Herb Jones.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

For now, this is a waiting game. The Warriors can stay interested, but nothing in these reports shows a deal is close. If the Pelicans lower the price or Murphy asks to be moved, the situation could change quickly.

Until then, Golden State will need to keep an eye on other options on the trade market.