Former Golden State Warriors forward and 2018 NBA champion Omri Casspi is set for a major exit after cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks agreed to acquire AI startup Applied Compute for $4.5 billion in stock.

Palo Alto Networks announced the $4.5 billion all-stock acquisition of Applied Compute on Nov. 19. The transaction is expected to close during 2027.

Founded in 2025 by former OpenAI researchers, Applied Compute raised $350 million at a $3.25 billion valuation, meaning the buyout comes roughly two weeks later at a $1.25 billion premium.

Casspi invested early in Applied Compute through his venture firm Swish Ventures across a seed fund, an opportunity fund, and a special purpose vehicle. Casspi’s final payout has not been disclosed.

Omri Casspi’s NBA Career

Casspi, known for his lethal shooting, played 10 NBA seasons across seven teams from 2009 to 2019, becoming the first Israeli player drafted in the first round and to appear in an NBA game.

He averaged 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game over his NBA career, earning roughly $18 million in playing salary before transitioning full-time into venture capital/

Casspi played 53 games during the Warriors’ 2018 title run, though he was waived in April 2018 due to injury before the playoffs. The Warriors then signed Quinn Cook, who became a crucial part of the Warriors’ title run and the next season’s NBA Finals run against the Toronto Raptors.

He was playing in the Bay Area alongside teammates like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala in what many believed was the best assembled team in NBA history.

Casspi then signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in July 2018, playing 36 games in his final NBA season before returning to Maccabi Tel Aviv and later retiring from pro basketball to focus on venture capital.

Omri Casspi Reveals What He Regrets During Time With The Warriors

Omri Casspi has shared that his time in the NBA taught him to embrace intense preparation, adapt to different roles, and build relationships off the court that later shaped his career in venture capital.

In a 2020 interview of the Runnin’ Plays podcast, Casspi emphasized that one cannot show up at less than full capacity against top competition like LeBron James, noting that early mornings, film study, and mental preparation were essential to competing at the highest level.

“One of the things I most regret, is the fact that once I got into the season with the Warriors, I didn’t have. I mean, obviously during an NBA season it’s really hard I think something mental took me away from shooting the 3’s that I used to shoot well with the Kings and the year after. And I kind of regret that,” he said.

In that same interview, he also looked back at the emotions he felt following his release from the Warriors.

“Obviously I was sad, I wanted to be part of the playoff run, [etc.], but it wasn’t really in my control, I couldn’t really do anything, I did everything right up to that point, and if you get hurt, you get hurt, it’s part of life,” he said.

Nonetheless, he is now a successful businessman and many opportunities could still present themselves to him.