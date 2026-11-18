Draymond Green has played alongside some of the NBA’s greatest players. But when asked who came closest to replacing Stephen Curry during an injury absence, the Golden State Warriors veteran singled out a former teammate with whom he shares a complicated history.

Jordan Poole.

Green offered the unexpected praise days after Poole expressed interest in returning to Golden State, adding another wrinkle to discussions about a potential reunion.

Speaking on “The Draymond Green Show,” Green defended rookie Yaxel Lendeborg from expectations that he should carry the Warriors while Curry recovers from a right oblique injury.

“I’ve played with some all-time greats that couldn’t replace Steph Curry,” Green said.

He then identified Poole as the closest exception.

“The one person that I’ve probably seen do the best job of subbing in for Steph and kind of keeping things flowing the way they are with similar style is actually Jordan Poole.”

Draymond Green Praises Jordan Poole After Warriors-Pelicans Reunion

Green’s comments followed Golden State’s 115-94 loss to Poole’s New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Poole finished with 11 points and five assists, while Lendeborg led the Warriors with 28 points.

Green was recalling Poole’s breakout during the 2021-22 championship season, particularly when Curry missed time with a foot injury.

Poole averaged 25.6 points and 5.6 assists across 17 games without Curry that regular season.

“Not that Jordan Poole morphed into Steph Curry, but he was damn good those months when Steph was out in 2022,” Green said.

The acknowledgment carries significance given their turbulent history.

Green punched Poole during a Warriors practice in October 2022. Poole was subsequently traded to Washington in 2023.

Their relationship has remained a topic of discussion ever since.

Jordan Poole, Draymond Green Open Door to Warriors Reunion

Earlier this month, Poole revealed that he would consider returning to Golden State.

Asked about the possibility following New Orleans’ Nov. 9 loss at Chase Center, Poole responded immediately.

“Yes,” he told San Francisco Chronicle reporter Luca Evans.

Poole described the Bay Area as home and said Golden State’s playing style suited him.

The 27-year-old guard is approaching unrestricted free agency in 2027.

Green, meanwhile, told The San Francisco Standard’s Danny Emerman that he had moved past their previous conflict.

“I’ve buried the hatchet with issues,” Green said.

He also acknowledged his responsibility for their falling-out and said a potential reunion would be the organization’s decision.

Stephen Curry has expressed openness to welcoming Poole back.

None of those comments establishes that the Warriors are pursuing a reunion, but they suggest the former teammates would not automatically oppose one.

Draymond Green Defends Yaxel Lendeborg From Stephen Curry Expectations

Green’s broader message concerned Lendeborg, whose role has expanded with Curry and Jimmy Butler sidelined.

The rookie struggled in Friday’s 123-85 loss to San Antonio, scoring three points on 1-for-13 shooting.

He responded with 28 points against New Orleans, though Golden State suffered its third consecutive defeat.

Green believes the expectations placed on Lendeborg have become unreasonable.

“A lot of us are somewhat responsible,” Green said, referring to the pressure surrounding the rookie.

He argued that Curry’s influence on opposing defenses cannot simply be replicated by another player.

Green also reminded Lendeborg that even Golden State’s record-setting 73-win team lost nine games.

For Green, the rookie’s response matters more than the occasional poor performance.

“He’s a sponge. He’s always listening,” Green said.

Lendeborg’s development remains essential to Golden State’s future.

But Green’s message was clear: Even Poole, who helped the Warriors win their last championship, never truly replaced Curry.

And with Poole potentially available next summer, Green’s praise arrives at an intriguing time for both players.