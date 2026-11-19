The Golden State Warriors have trade work ahead, and the market is not helping. Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard said Golden State will likely have to wait until at least mid-December before any real discussions begin. He also named six players to watch.

What the Report Says About the Porzingis Market

Kawakami started with Kristaps Porzingis’ contract. He said the Warriors have been looking at trade options for the $20 million deal for weeks.

“But if it was tough to find a good trade a week ago, it’s probably even tougher now that other teams suspect they might be able to squeeze the Warriors,” Kawakami said.

He expects the market to stay quiet for a while. “I think the Warriors will have to wait until at least mid-December,” Kawakami said. “Then maybe some interesting discussions will take place.”

The Six Names on the List

Kawakami framed the list as a way to chart potential interest and availability in about a month. He said all of them have “fairly digestible contracts.”

The frontcourt names are Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls and Naz Reid of the Charlotte Hornets. Smith is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds on an expiring $9.4 million deal. Reid is averaging 17.6 points and 8.4 rebounds and has a $23.2 million cap hit.

The wings and guards are Saddiq Bey of the New Orleans Pelicans and Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Milwaukee Bucks. Bey is averaging 16.5 points on a $6.5 million salary. Jaquez is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in the final year of his rookie deal.

Two names are familiar. Buddy Hield, whom Kawakami called an “old friend,” and Andrew Wiggins of the Miami Heat, an “even older friend.” Hield makes $9.6 million this year, and Wiggins makes $30.1 million.

Golden State Warriors Need Help Now

The timing is tricky. Golden State is 8-7 after a fourth straight loss, a 116-94 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. Stephen Curry is out with an oblique tear. The frontcourt is thin, with Porzingis stepping away from the sport.

Kawakami’s message was patience. The team may have to ride out the next few weeks with what it has.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors turn to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, and the trade market may not open up until at least mid-December. Until then, Golden State has to make do with what it has. When talks do begin, these six names will be the ones to watch.