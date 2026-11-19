The Golden State Warriors have spent months searching for ways to add size and scoring around Stephen Curry, especially now that he’s out for an extended period of time. One of their most intriguing trade targets, however, appears no closer to becoming available.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has not requested a trade despite growing interest from rival teams, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Fischer reported in The Stein Line Thursday that Murphy knows other organizations are pursuing him. But unlike teammate Dejounte Murray, the 6-foot-8 forward has not pushed to leave New Orleans.

“And I continue to hear that New Orleans remains reluctant to contemplate parting with the in-demand swingman,” Fischer wrote.

The update presents another obstacle for Golden State, which has repeatedly explored acquiring Murphy.

Warriors Face Another Trey Murphy Trade Roadblock

Golden State’s interest in Murphy dates back well before this season.

The Warriors were among several teams that contacted New Orleans about the forward ahead of the previous trade deadline, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Murphy’s combination of perimeter shooting, size and scoring versatility makes him particularly attractive to a Warriors team seeking more athleticism on the wing.

The Pelicans, however, have consistently resisted moving him.

Golden State reportedly offered two first-round picks for Murphy during the offseason, but New Orleans wanted three first-round selections and a young player, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

Fischer’s latest reporting suggests little has changed despite New Orleans’ difficult start and Murray’s recent trade request.

Murphy understands the interest in his services but has not formally sought a move.

That leaves the Pelicans in a strong negotiating position. New Orleans can continue demanding a significant return without facing pressure from Murphy to complete a deal.

Bobby Marks Previously Urged Golden State to Pursue Murphy

The latest development comes after ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks identified Murphy and Pelicans teammate Herb Jones as potential solutions for Golden State.

During a Nov. 10 appearance on “NBA Today,” Marks argued that the Warriors should pursue athletic wings capable of strengthening their rotation.

Murphy fits that description.

He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season, demonstrating his ability to contribute beyond outside shooting.

His production has slipped to 15.6 points through nine appearances this season, while knee issues have interrupted his availability.

Still, Murphy’s size and ability to create offense would address a need for Golden State.

The Warriors have leaned heavily on Curry for scoring, particularly with Jimmy Butler recovering from a torn ACL.

Adding Murphy could give Golden State another dependable offensive option without sacrificing perimeter versatility.

Warriors May Need to Explore Other Trade Options

Murphy’s contract complicates matters for interested teams.

The 26-year-old is earning approximately $27 million this season and remains under contract through 2028-29.

New Orleans therefore has little financial urgency to consider a trade.

Golden State could assemble a package involving young players and draft assets, but there is no indication the Pelicans are prepared to negotiate.

Fischer’s report also does not suggest Murphy would reject a move to the Warriors. It establishes only that he has not requested one.

That distinction matters.

For Golden State, acquiring Murphy remains an appealing possibility. Convincing New Orleans to seriously entertain an offer is a different challenge.

With Curry’s championship window narrowing, the Warriors must decide how long they can afford to chase a target who might never become available.