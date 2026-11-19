The Golden State Warriors are four losses deep, and Georges Niang is still telling the locker room to stay patient. The forward admitted that saying it feels a little silly. “I feel corny saying that, but it’s going to turn,” Niang said, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

What Niang Said

Niang did not hide from the situation. He said the injuries have hurt, but he sees something in the group.

“The Steph injury is unfortunate. We’re missing bodies,” Niang said. “But at the end of the day, I think we have good spirit. It’s just adapting to the players that we have. Now that Steph is not out there, it’s different lineups that we weren’t used to playing. I think we’re getting closer than what it looks like.”

Kerr Says the Warriors Are ‘Wiped Out’

Head coach Steve Kerr had a similar message after Wednesday’s 116-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He did not make excuses, but he did not hide the problem either.

“This is just where we are right now,” Kerr said. “We’re wiped out with injuries. The guys are really, really competing and playing hard and staying together, and that’s all we can do.”

He added, “Things are going to turn, but we’ve got to give ourselves the best chance to help them turn.”

Stephen Curry is out with an oblique tear, and the team is more than $150 million down in salary to injuries.

The Shot Selection Problem

Kerr pointed to one fixable issue. He said players are trying to carry the load alone.

“I think a lot of guys are really trying to do some things on their own,” Kerr said. “Yaxel Lendeborg had probably four or five off the dribble fadeaway shots in the first half, just trying to carry us. He knows that we need him, and he’s trying really hard. BP as well.”

Lendeborg and Podziemski scored a combined 23 points against Dallas. In their last three games, they have averaged a combined 26 points on 30.6 percent shooting. Kerr’s fix was simple. “We’ve got to get the ball moving and create easier shots for one another,” he said.

Golden State Warriors Find a Spark in Will Richard

The best sign came off the bench. Will Richard scored 20 points in 27 minutes, with four steals. He did it while playing through a torn UCL in his left thumb.

His energy is what Niang’s message is about. Richard played with desperation, and his teammates will need to match it.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors, now 8-7, have one more game on the road trip, Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry is expected to miss close to a month. Until he returns, the team is counting on the message Niang and Kerr keep repeating. Things are going to turn.