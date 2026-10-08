Baycurrent Classic Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The 2026 Baycurrent Classic features a loaded field of PGA Tour stars and international talent, with Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth among the biggest names listed to compete in Japan.

The tournament (Oct. 8-11) brings together major champions, established PGA Tour winners and emerging players looking to make their mark on the international stage.

With a strong Japanese contingent joining some of the most recognizable names in American golf, the Baycurrent Classic promises an intriguing competition.

The field also includes several notable changes, with Tom Kim among five players removed from the tournament lineup. Meanwhile, a group of alternates remains positioned to enter the competition if additional spots become available.

Schauffele returns to Japan looking to defend his title after winning the 2025 tournament.

Full 2026 Baycurrent Classic Field

Here is the complete list of players competing in the Baycurrent Classic:

Zach Bauchou

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Michael Brennan

Jacob Bridgeman

Ricky Castillo

Wyndham Clark

Pierceson Coody

Nico Echavarria

Tony Finau

Steven Fisk

Rickie Fowler

Yoshinori Fujimoto

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Yusaku Hosono

Beau Hossler

Sungjae Im

Tomohiro Ishizaka

Aguri Iwasaki

Hiroshi Iwata

Stephan Jaeger

Takumi Kanaya

Johnny Keefer

Michael Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Ben Kohles

Jinichiro Kozuma

Sanghee Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Koshin Nagasaki

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

John Parry

Taylor Pendrith

Chandler Phillips

Aldrich Potgieter

Andrew Putnam

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Alex Smalley

Jordan Smith

Jordan Spieth

Jackson Suber

Kosuke Sunagawa

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Kris Ventura

Matt Wallace

Ren Yonezawa

Kevin Yu

Players Removed From the Baycurrent Classic Field

Five players have been removed from the 2026 Baycurrent Classic field, including South Korea’s Tom Kim, one of the more recognizable names initially listed for the tournament.

Kim’s withdrawal is designated as not injury-related, although a specific explanation has not been provided.

Players removed from the field:

A.J. Ewart (Canada) – Undisclosed

Ben James (USA) – Reason not specified

Tom Kim (South Korea) – Not injury-related

Austin Smotherman (USA) – Undisclosed

Yuta Sugiura (Japan) – Reason not specified

Baycurrent Classic Alternate Players

The alternate list features 10 golfers who could potentially enter the tournament if additional spots become available. Among the most notable names are Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard, Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and Ireland’s Seamus Power.

The alternate group also includes England’s Marco Penge and American Davis Riley, adding further PGA Tour experience to the list of potential replacements.

Complete alternate player list:

Chandler Blanchet (USA) Zecheng Dou (China) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark) Rico Hoey (Philippines) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) William Mouw (USA) Marco Penge (England) Seamus Power (Ireland) Davis Riley (USA)

Hideki Matsuyama Headlines Strong Japanese Contingent

Matsuyama is undoubtedly one of the biggest attractions in the Baycurrent Classic field. The 2021 Masters champion remains one of Japan’s most accomplished professional golfers and has consistently drawn significant attention when competing in his home country.

Matsuyama previously won the Zozo Championship in 2021, delivering a memorable victory in front of Japanese fans.

However, Matsuyama is far from the only Japanese player competing. The field also features Takumi Kanaya, Keita Nakajima, Ryo Hisatsune, Hiroshi Iwata and Aguri Iwasaki, Yoshinori Fujimoto, Yusaku Hosono, Tomohiro Ishizaka, Jinichiro Kozuma, Koshin Nagasaki, Kosuke Sunagawa and Ren Yonezawa.