Baycurrent Classic Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The 2026 Baycurrent Classic features a loaded field of PGA Tour stars and international talent, with Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth among the biggest names listed to compete in Japan.
The tournament (Oct. 8-11) brings together major champions, established PGA Tour winners and emerging players looking to make their mark on the international stage.
With a strong Japanese contingent joining some of the most recognizable names in American golf, the Baycurrent Classic promises an intriguing competition.
The field also includes several notable changes, with Tom Kim among five players removed from the tournament lineup. Meanwhile, a group of alternates remains positioned to enter the competition if additional spots become available.
Schauffele returns to Japan looking to defend his title after winning the 2025 tournament.
Full 2026 Baycurrent Classic Field
Here is the complete list of players competing in the Baycurrent Classic:
- Zach Bauchou
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Michael Brennan
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ricky Castillo
- Wyndham Clark
- Pierceson Coody
- Nico Echavarria
- Tony Finau
- Steven Fisk
- Rickie Fowler
- Yoshinori Fujimoto
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Yusaku Hosono
- Beau Hossler
- Sungjae Im
- Tomohiro Ishizaka
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Stephan Jaeger
- Takumi Kanaya
- Johnny Keefer
- Michael Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Ben Kohles
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Sanghee Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Koshin Nagasaki
- Keita Nakajima
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- John Parry
- Taylor Pendrith
- Chandler Phillips
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Andrew Putnam
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Scott
- Alex Smalley
- Jordan Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Jackson Suber
- Kosuke Sunagawa
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Kris Ventura
- Matt Wallace
- Ren Yonezawa
- Kevin Yu
Players Removed From the Baycurrent Classic Field
Five players have been removed from the 2026 Baycurrent Classic field, including South Korea’s Tom Kim, one of the more recognizable names initially listed for the tournament.
Kim’s withdrawal is designated as not injury-related, although a specific explanation has not been provided.
Players removed from the field:
- A.J. Ewart (Canada) – Undisclosed
- Ben James (USA) – Reason not specified
- Tom Kim (South Korea) – Not injury-related
- Austin Smotherman (USA) – Undisclosed
- Yuta Sugiura (Japan) – Reason not specified
Baycurrent Classic Alternate Players
The alternate list features 10 golfers who could potentially enter the tournament if additional spots become available. Among the most notable names are Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard, Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and Ireland’s Seamus Power.
The alternate group also includes England’s Marco Penge and American Davis Riley, adding further PGA Tour experience to the list of potential replacements.
Complete alternate player list:
- Chandler Blanchet (USA)
- Zecheng Dou (China)
- Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)
- Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark)
- Rico Hoey (Philippines)
- Mackenzie Hughes (Canada)
- William Mouw (USA)
- Marco Penge (England)
- Seamus Power (Ireland)
- Davis Riley (USA)
Hideki Matsuyama Headlines Strong Japanese Contingent
Matsuyama is undoubtedly one of the biggest attractions in the Baycurrent Classic field. The 2021 Masters champion remains one of Japan’s most accomplished professional golfers and has consistently drawn significant attention when competing in his home country.
Matsuyama previously won the Zozo Championship in 2021, delivering a memorable victory in front of Japanese fans.
However, Matsuyama is far from the only Japanese player competing. The field also features Takumi Kanaya, Keita Nakajima, Ryo Hisatsune, Hiroshi Iwata and Aguri Iwasaki, Yoshinori Fujimoto, Yusaku Hosono, Tomohiro Ishizaka, Jinichiro Kozuma, Koshin Nagasaki, Kosuke Sunagawa and Ren Yonezawa.
Baycurrent Classic Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals