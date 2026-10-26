2026 Internet Invitational Kicks Off With Emotional Memorial

The second season of the 2026 Internet Invitational kicked off with an emotional moment as the group of YouTube golfers and influencers remembered one of their own.

Cody “Beef” Franke was one of the three winners of last year’s tournament, but passed away before the series was uploaded to YouTube. This year’s series began with the introduction of the Internet Invitational trophy, which was renamed in honor of Beef. It was reintroduced with a plaque that read the Cody “Beef” Franke Trophy.

Cody “Beef” Franke (May 23, 1994 – October 25, 2025) was an avid golfer and a popular content creator with Barstool Sports. He was remembered last year as one of the most upbeat players in the field.

Known as the “common instructor for the common golfer,” he gained a large following with his viral “Tip Tuesday” video series. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy recruited him in 2024 to join the Fore Play golf podcast team as their in-house pro.

Franke passed away suddenly on October 25, 2025, at the age of 31 while attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic due to a sudden medical issue.

After his passing, Ferris State University established the Cody “Beef” Franke Endowed Scholarship for its PGA Golf Management program and created a foundation in his memory. The Internet Invitational wanted to remember “Beef” as well.

The Internet Invitational Flew In His Family

Barstool and Bob Does Sports, who are the producers of the Internet Invitational, brought in Cody’s family to kick off the 2026 tournament. They told stories of “Beef’s kindness and desire to recognize and celebrate others. Known for his two claps and a woo signature move, his parents and brother asked all 64 golfers to consider celebrating this year by doing that in Cody’s honor.

“More than anything, Cody loved people,” his mom said. “He had this gift for making everyone around him feel important, whether you’d known for years or just had met him. He made you feel like you belonged. He was kind, he was compassionate, and he was humble. And he celebrated other people far more than he ever wanted attention for himself.”

His family called up the players as they golf to remember Cody. They were encouraged to recognize the people behind the scenes—the maintenance crew, groundskeepers, staffers, and others—who don’t get the recognition they deserve for their hard work, so Cody will be remembered.

It was a touching moment and a fitting way to kick off this season’s series. As one fan wrote on X: “Moments like this remind us that there’s more to sports than competition. Rest in peace, Beef. Your impact and memory will live on..”