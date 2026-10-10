Adam Scott Reveals Personal Feelings Ahead of Final Round at Baycurrent Classic

Adam Scott moved within one stroke of the lead at the BayCurrent Classic after shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 65 on Saturday at Yokohama Country Club. The 2013 Masters champion is now in contention for another PGA Tour title heading into Sunday’s final round.

The Australian has not won on the PGA Tour since the 2020 Genesis Invitational.

Despite several strong performances since then, the 14-time Tour winner has struggled to convert his opportunities into another victory.

With 15 players within four shots of the lead, Scott faces a competitive final round in Japan.

Adam Scott Opens Up About His Six-Year Wait for a PGA Tour Win

Adam Scott hasn’t won in Japan yet in his career, but he also hasn’t won on the PGA Tour in more than 6 years. He spoke about what it would mean to win the Baycurrant Classic tomorrow: “It would be nice just to win anything, to be honest with you, at this point. It's been like… https://t.co/4c5XybqDzr pic.twitter.com/iK3m2SCaQq — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) October 10, 2026

Scott admitted that the long drought has frustrated him, although he recognizes how difficult it is to win on the PGA Tour.

“It would be nice just to win anything, to be honest with you, at this point. It’s been like six years since I’ve won on the PGA Tour. I’m frustrated by that. I feel like there’s been some good golf in there and I haven’t made the most of it, but it also shows how hard it is to win on the PGA Tour now. So this is a great chance for me tomorrow to go out and have a fantastic round, and hopefully it’s better than everyone else,” Scott said.

His third-round 65 featured two eagles.

Scott pitched in from off the green at the par-5 sixth before holing out from 97 yards at the par-4 ninth.

He added three birdies without dropping a shot.

“It was a good round of golf. There was some fun stuff happening out there, a hole-out and a pitch-in, so that always helps,” Scott said.

“I think it would have been great if I kind of converted a couple down the stretch.”

Scott has also recorded top-five finishes at the Genesis Invitational and Cadillac Championship this season.

Sunday’s opportunity gives him another chance to end his winless stretch, but he will need to maintain his scoring against a crowded leaderboard.

Justin Thomas Joins Adam Scott in Tight Baycurrent Classic Race

Justin Thomas also reached 12-under par after shooting a 67 on Saturday.

He joined Scott among the contenders one stroke behind the three leaders: Jacob Bridgeman, Michael Brennan and Zach Bauchou, all at 13-under.

Bridgeman shot 69, Brennan carded 65 and rookie Bauchou finished with 67.

Jordan Smith, Stephan Jaeger and Keith Mitchell also sit at 12-under, adding to the crowded chase for Sunday’s title.

Thomas is seeking another PGA Tour victory and has enjoyed success competing in Asia. He said he hopes to use that experience to his advantage in the final round.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele remains four shots off the lead after shooting 65.

With 15 players within four strokes, the final round at Yokohama Country Club could produce a tight finish.

Scott has a chance to end his six-year wait, but he must outperform several contenders to claim the title.