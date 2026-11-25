The PGA Tour’s 2026 season has produced several standout performances, with established champions and emerging players competing for recognition. As the campaign approaches its conclusion, attention has turned to the tour’s annual awards, which recognize the players who made the biggest impact throughout the year.

The Jack Nicklaus Award remains one of the PGA Tour’s most prestigious individual honors. Eligible tour members vote on the award, making it an important recognition from fellow professionals. The nomination process also highlights the different achievements that shaped the 2026 season.

With voting set to close on December 4, the PGA Tour has confirmed its finalists for the annual honor. However, the announcement has also brought an unexpected development involving one of golf’s biggest names.

Rory McIlroy Misses PGA Tour Player of the Year Shortlist Despite Historic Masters Achievement

Rory McIlroy missed the five-player shortlist for the 2026 PGA Tour Player of the Year award despite defending his Masters title.

His April Augusta win made him the first golfer since Tiger Woods to earn consecutive green jackets.

McIlroy beat Scottie Scheffler by one shot to win his second straight Masters, adding another major milestone and cementing his status among golf’s top players.

However, the six-time major champion will not have the opportunity to compete for his fourth Jack Nicklaus Award. He previously won the honor in 2012, 2013-14 and 2018-19.

The omission also means McIlroy will miss out on recognition alongside several players who enjoyed multiple victories during the campaign.

Major champions Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox were also omitted. Wyndham Clark, winner of his second U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, is the only major champion among the five finalists.

In 14 PGA Tour starts in 2026, McIlroy recorded six top-10s. His only win was the Masters; he also placed second at the Genesis Invitational and performed well at the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

Despite his performances, he lacked enough wins for a nomination—a notable omission given his historic achievement at Augusta.

Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark Lead Award Contenders

The PGA Tour Player Directors and Player Advisory Council (PAC) finalized the five nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award. The shortlist features Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young.

Four of the five finalists recorded three PGA Tour victories during the 2026 season. Young secured two titles, including the Players Championship and Cadillac Championship.

Scheffler seeks his fifth straight Player of the Year award after three wins, including the St. Jude and Tour Championships, five runner-up finishes, and the tour’s lowest scoring average.

Clark won three times, including the U.S. Open and BMW Championship. Fitzpatrick won the Valspar Championship, RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Gotterup completed three victories, winning the Sony Open, WM Phoenix Open and John Deere Classic. Meanwhile, Young secured his nomination after winning two major PGA Tour events.

Rory McIlroy Falls Short of PGA Tour’s Voting Requirement

Another important detail surrounding McIlroy’s omission is his limited schedule.

He made only 14 PGA Tour starts during the 2026 season. Under the award’s voting rules, members must have competed in at least 15 official events to cast a ballot.

That means McIlroy fell one tournament short of the minimum participation requirement for voting. However, the Player Directors and PAC finalized the nomination shortlist separately.

Voting will close on December 4, with eligible PGA Tour members deciding the winner. The award recipients will be announced later, before the start of the 2027 season.

For McIlroy, the historic Masters achievement remains the biggest highlight of his campaign, even as he misses another chance to claim the PGA Tour’s top individual honor.