Adam Scott is preparing for another important stretch of his career as the 2026 golf season nears its end. The former world No. 1 has returned to Australia for two significant tournaments after another consistent campaign across the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

At 46, Scott remains competitive against a younger generation of players. His schedule includes the BMW Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, followed by the Australian Open in Melbourne. Both events are especially important for the Australian veteran, who has enjoyed considerable success on home soil.

Scott, a two-time Australian PGA champion, returns to the Australian PGA Championship after another winless season. He remains competitive, and major championships remain an important part of his career.

Adam Scott Opens Up About His Unfinished Major Championship Dreams

Adam Scott has made it clear he isn’t finished chasing his biggest career ambitions. Speaking on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, during a media appearance in Sydney ahead of the BMW Australian PGA Championship, the Australian revealed that his childhood dreams remain unfulfilled.

“My childhood dreams are not fulfilled, I guess. So I’m still pushing,” Scott said.

Scott also explained what continues to motivate him after more than two decades as a professional golfer.

“The big ones is really what drives me,” Scott said, referring to the major championships. “I’d love to be a multiple major champion. I think that’s really possible and you just never know.”

Scott aims to add another major title. He won his only major at Augusta National in 2013, beating Angel Cabrera in a playoff to become the first Australian Masters champion.

He has not added another major championship since that breakthrough. However, Scott believes his game can still compete at the highest level.

The veteran also discussed his motivation for the Australian tournaments. He has won the Australian PGA Championship twice and is targeting a third Joe Kirkwood Cup this week.

“I feel a little bit like everything’s a bonus at this point in my career. While I’m healthy to play and still being competitive, I look at it as all positive things,” Scott said.

“These are the major championships of Australian golf. I’d love to get in the mix and have three Kirkwood Cups. That’d be a nice little thing for me at this point.”

The Australian PGA Championship begins on Thursday, November 26, at The Lakes Golf Club. Scott will be looking to end his lengthy victory drought in front of his home supporters.

Adam Scott’s Consistent 2026 Season Keeps Major Ambitions Alive

Though Scott has not won in 2026, he remains competitive, making 18 of 20 PGA Tour cuts and staying in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

He tied for second at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, narrowly missing a win.

His last victory was the 2020 Genesis Invitational; since then, he has had several close calls but hasn’t converted strong performances into wins.

Scott acknowledged that finding consistency and returning to winning form can become more challenging with age.

“For whatever reason, putting it all together has been challenging the last few years, and a couple of close calls haven’t gone my way,” he said. “Finding your way back as you get older takes a little longer.”

However, Scott remains confident he can win again. He believes a victory could give him the confidence to produce another strong run later in his career.

“The confidence you get from winning is huge,” Scott said. “And if I can get a win in a big one, maybe I can push on somehow, jag a few and have a hot run late in my career.”

At the 2026 U.S. Open, Scott became the first non-American and only the second golfer to play 100 consecutive majors. Jack Nicklaus holds the record with 146.

Scott is focused on the Australian PGA Championship and next week’s Australian Open. A third PGA title would end his drought and add to a career he believes remains unfinished.