Bryson DeChambeau usually owns the spotlight on his own show, but this week, Mark Wahlberg may have taken it from him.

The actor joined DeChambeau for an episode of “Break 50” at Wynn Las Vegas, and his opening tee shot made everyone wonder if Wahlberg was hiding just how good a golfer he is.

Wahlberg Solo Eagled The First Hole

Wahlberg launched a 300-yard drive to roughly six and a half feet, then drained the putt for an eagle on his very first hole. It wasn’t the only time he had a solo eagle on the day.

What’s so interesting about it is that the Hollywood star claimed to be an 18 handicap.

For a player who says he shoots that kind of score over par, something felt a little off. His swing was a little unorthodox, but that’s a jaw-dropping start, and it didn’t take long for the internet golf community to take notice.

The Caddie Shack was among the social media accounts that raised an eyebrow, sharing their suspicions with fellow golf fans. They asked, “Claims to be an 18 handicap… is he the biggest sandbagger on YouTube golf?”

“I’m a 14, and this would essentially be my highlight reel for the year lol. No shot,” wrote one fan. “He’s like a 3-8hdcp. No way in hell he’s double-digit. I feel like he doesn’t keep a GHIN (Golf Handicap Information Network) and labors under the misapprehension that your handicap is your average score relative to par. That plus he’s a sandbagger,” wrote another.

So How Good Is Wahlberg?

His GHIN index reportedly sits at 10.9, though many of the recorded scores are old. Golf Digest notes that an AI search overview put it somewhere between 8 and 11, though that source deserves a big grain of salt.

In his defense, Wahlberg says he rarely keeps score and mostly plays for fun. That’s also a familiar line from golfers accused of sandbagging, so the debate continues. Wahlberg isn’t new to the game, either. He’s played celebrity pro-ams for years and even built his own backyard golf complex at his home.

Nobody is accusing Wahlberg of anything serious. A handicap quirk isn’t a crime, and the duo didn’t break 50 on their 18 holes. They did get close. Golf Digest argues the one lesson might be just not to play Wahlberg for money. “…think twice before you challenge Marky Mark to a money game should you ever get the chance.” He’ll tell you he’s not very good, then stick a drive to within a few feet on a Par 4.

For DeChambeau, a guest outshining the host on his own show is a rare sight. Steph Curry did it, and the pair shot a 48.