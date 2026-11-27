Fat Perez, this year’s Internet Invitational champion, remains on a hot streak. Already having won his share of $4 million, he just showed up one of the PGA’s biggest stars, Wyndham Clark, by dropping a tee shot on a par-3 in the Skins game closer than the pro, and won a closest-to-the-hole contest.

Perez Wins the Challenge

Fat Perez was challenged to beat Clark’s tee shot on the 3rd hole, a par-3, and stuck his shot to within about three feet. “You are so big time,” said the host.

Dancing on the tee box, he was asked how he continued to do it, and his response was, “I don’t know, you’re going to be in every round of golf I ever play. I need you with me.”

“The Farmers Insurance Skins Game” tees off today at Atlantic Fields Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, streaming on Amazon Prime Video with no subscription required. Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun are competing for $4 million.

It’s interesting that the prize pool is exactly the same as what the Internet Invitational just gave out. Under the traditional rules, the player who collects the most money wins. Each hole carries its own dollar value, so the winner’s payout depends on how many skins they take.

The event began in 1983 as an unofficial money event and returned in 2025 after 17 years away.

Fat Perez’s 2026: A Growing Brand in Golf

Fat Perez continues to be one of the most recognizable names in YouTube golf. He is part of the Bob Does Sports group, which teamed up with Takomo Golf in 2026 and has about 1.4 million YouTube subscribers.

He’s beloved in the space, and his year might be one of the biggest for a YouTube golfer. Expect him to be invited to more of these events, given the growing desire for a crossover between YouTube golf and the PGA Tour.

He’s one of the faces of YouTube golf, and the more he shows up and does things like this, the more we’re bound to see him on platforms beyond his own channels.

PGA Players Watch YouTube Golf

Interestingly, there’s another video going around where Wyndham Clark is seen talking about Big John’s putter, The Reaper. He was chatting with his caddie about how strange that inverted putter looks, trying to describe it.

“Have you seen that Lil John or Big John’s putter…. The shaft goes into the toe!” Wyndham Clark talking about Big John’s putter at The Skins Game.

It’s proof that PGA Tour players are paying attention to YouTube golf. Major Champions Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark both gave their takes on the Internet Invitational during a recent interview. “I loved it; I thought it was a blast,” said Koepka. “Next year will be very interesting,” he added.

Clark told a funny story about how a little kid was introduced to Adam Scott and asked his dad, “Can he beat Grant Horvat?” It was proof that the younger generation of golfers are glued to YouTube golf. Clark said it’s great for the game and it helps the PGA Tour.