Rickie Fowler closed out another winless season on the PGA Tour in 2026. The six-time PGA Tour winner has not won since the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Now, as the year winds down, Fowler faces more concerning news.

Fowler slipped to No. 50 in the Nov. 23 edition of the Official World Golf Ranking. He sat at No. 49 a week earlier.Only the top 50 players in the final world ranking of 2026 will earn invitations to the 2027 Masters.

Fowler sits right on the line. Dropping just one spot would push him outside the cutoff. The year-end ranking offers Fowler his clearest path back to Augusta National.

Though there are other options. A win at most PGA Tour events would earn him an invitation. So would a top-50 ranking the week before the tournament. But winning a tournament is harder and so is getting into the top 50 during the season.

Fowler cannot afford another miss. The 37-year-old did not qualify for the 2025 or 2026 Masters. A third straight absence would sting for a player who finished second at Augusta in 2018.

Fowler gets a chance to protect his spot at the Hero World Challenge. Tiger Woods hosts the 20-player event Dec. 3-6 at Albany in the Bahamas. The event awards no FedEx Cup points, but it does offer world ranking points.

Under the ranking’s points formula, the bottom three finishers in the 20-man field earn no world ranking points. A finish there will make things harder.

Fowler should aim much higher. A top-10 finish would give him some breathing room.

That goal is far from impossible. Fowler won this event in 2017 with a closing 61, rallying from seven shots back. His recent form, however, makes it a tougher ask. Fowler remains one of golf’s most popular players and many fans want to see him back at Augusta.

Rickie Fowler Remains a Fan Favorite

Fans connect with Fowler’s story as much as his game. He did not learn golf at a private club.

Instead, he grew up at the Murrieta Valley Golf Range, a public range in his Southern California hometown. His grandfather, Yutaka Tanaka, first took him there at age 3.

His father, Rod, hauled sand and gravel from his business to the range. Fowler told Golfweek his dad made those deliveries “in exchange for me to hit balls.”

Fowler also honed his swing there under Barry McDonnell, his first coach. He bought the range in 2023.

He has given back to the game, too. Fowler launched the Rickie Fowler Foundation in 2011. The foundation works to make golf accessible to young people who lack the money to play.

That work has drawn recognition. Last month, Friends of Golf honored Fowler at its 46th annual charity tournament on Oct. 19 at Bel-Air Country Club.

The group also recognized two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Kay Cockerill. Friends of Golf supports junior golfers regardless of their economic background.

Rickie Fowler is Dealing With a Health Issue

Health problems have also slowed Fowler. PGA Tour Radio’s Doug Bell revealed the issue Aug. 2 during the Rocket Classic.

Bell said Fowler has battled a serious sinus infection for more than two years. “They’ve tried all the antibiotics and medicine — they’re going to have to do surgery,” he reported.

He also said Fowler planned to have surgery once the season ended. There is no informtion whether he has had the procedure yet.

If the surgery works, the sinus problem should no longer hold him back in 2027. First, though, Fowler needs a big week in the Bahamas. A top-10 finish at Albany could help send him back to Augusta in April.