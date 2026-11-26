The winter golf calendar is set to feature another meeting between two of the sport’s biggest names. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will return to primetime competition at the second edition of the Optum Golf Channel Games in Jupiter, Florida, on December 16. The exhibition will bring together eight players for a team-based skills competition under the lights at Trump National Golf Club.

Scheffler and McIlroy will once again lead their respective sides in the made-for-TV event. The competition follows the inaugural edition, which attracted attention for its fast-paced challenges and close finish.

With several of the world’s leading players involved, the upcoming contest offers another opportunity for the two captains to face each other outside the traditional tournament format. Both teams will be looking to make their mark in the second edition.

Scottie Scheffler Introduces Three New Young Guns for Title Defense

Scottie Scheffler has made his intentions clear ahead of the rematch with Rory McIlroy. On Instagram, the world No. 1 announced he will defend his Optum Golf Channel Games title with an entirely new supporting lineup.

“The countdown is on to defend my Optum Golf Channel Games title, and I’m bringing a new team of young guns with me to do it. Can’t wait to see everyone under the lights in Jupiter on December 16!” Scheffler wrote.

His announcement marks a major shift from the inaugural winning team. In 2025, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton joined Scheffler. This time, he will team up with Chris Gotterup, Michael Brennan and Jackson Koivun.

All three newcomers are coming off strong 2026 seasons and recent wins.

Gotterup won three PGA Tour events this season: the Sony Open, WM Phoenix Open and John Deere Classic. He also helped the United States win the Presidents Cup.

Brennan won the Wyndham Championship and Baycurrent Classic, building on his breakthrough Tour victory in 2025.

Koivun quickly made his mark as a professional, winning the 3M Open in his third PGA Tour start. After a successful Auburn career, the 21-year-old also represented the United States at the Presidents Cup.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li and Si Woo Kim will join six-time major winner McIlroy. Fitzpatrick won four times worldwide in 2026, while Li returns after representing Team McIlroy in the inaugural edition. Kim has recorded 11 top-10 finishes this season.

Team Scheffler and Team McIlroy Face High-Pressure Challenges

The Optum Golf Channel Games will feature a rapid-fire competition designed to test different aspects of each player’s game.

The Team Relay and 14-Club Challenge are returning, while organizers have also introduced new contests for the 2026 edition.

The competition will take place under the lights at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter on December 16. Golf Channel and USA Network will broadcast the event in primetime.

Scheffler’s three teammates combined for six PGA Tour victories in 2026. Gotterup and Brennan have proven they can win at the highest level, while Koivun has made an impressive start to his professional career.

McIlroy’s side counters with international experience. Fitzpatrick won four titles worldwide this year, Li is a four-time DP World Tour winner, and Kim has produced consistent results on the PGA Tour.

However, the previous edition showed how little separates the two sides. Scheffler’s team won the inaugural 2025 competition by just one inch in a sudden-death playoff after the captains finished level through five challenges.

That one-inch margin reminds us how every shot can decide the outcome in a competition played against the clock.