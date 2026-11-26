Netflix has canceled “The Hawk,” the Will Ferrell sports comedy that premiered all 10 episodes on July 16, Variety reports. The cancellation was confirmed on November 25, and it’s a blow for golf fans who loved the idea of a megastar helping sell the game through his insanely wacky, Talladega Nights-style series.

For Netflix, this feels like a mistake, a decision arguably worthy of a breakfast ball.

In the show, Lonnie Hawkins (Ferrell), 2004’s number one golfer, is trying to save his dying golf career. Once the best there was, he’s got a lot to prove given his wild lifestyle and extremely zany personality. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf’s new prodigy, aren’t sold on the comeback. They’re among his many obstacles—some self-created—as he needed one more major to win to complete golf’s Grand Slam.

Why The Show Ended

The show wasn’t a flop by the numbers. It topped Netflix’s US chart at launch and spent three weeks in the global Top 10. It logged 4.8 million views and 24.7 million viewing hours worldwide, making it the third-most-popular English-language program of its debut week. It also reached No. 1 in Australia, Canada, and Iceland.

Reviews were mixed. Critics gave it a 33% “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences were kinder at 65%. But the bigger factor appears to be money. Per Variety, Ferrell’s salary as lead and co-creator made a renewal less appealing to Netflix.

In other words, this looks like a cost decision more than a viewership collapse.

A Bit of Gut Shot for the Golf Industry

Nothing has been reported about another platform picking it up, so beyond fans rewatching Season 1, the show is essentially dead in the water. In golf terms, the series is in an unplayable situation. Whether Ferrell would take a pay cut to keep it alive is an open question.

This is a bit of a stinger for golf fans who have seen the industry soar to new heights with the success of Luke Wilson’s Stick on Apple and the Internet Invitational on YouTube. There is so much golf-related content; to see a mainstream show starring one of the biggest stars in the world get canceled is a gut shot.

Given that Ferrell is continuing his relationship with Netflix, the chance the show will be licensed or sold elsewhere is small.

Is Netflix Missing an Opportunity?

Ferrell’s salary aside, this feels like a shank for Netflix. The popularity of golf and the fan growth are undeniable. That’s proven by the vastly different numbers based on the fan following and the show’s critical reviews.

Admittedly, this wasn’t the best comedy out there. However, the show never got a chance to find its swing. Ideally, The Hawk should have gotten a mulligan and been given at least one more season before the streaming platform pulled the plug.

The idea of a revival is not completely dead. Deadline also reported that Ferrell will continue to work with Netflix as an executive producer through its Netflix is a Joke studio arm.