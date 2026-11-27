The holiday season is taking shape as Thanksgiving weekend brings a busy schedule for professional golfers and their families. With Christmas preparations already underway, social media has become a place for players and their partners to share glimpses of life off the course. Late November also marks a time when several PGA Tour stars turn their attention to special events before the year ends.

Brooks Koepka is among the players preparing for another appearance on the golf course this week. The five-time major champion recently finished T10 at The RSM Classic and is scheduled to compete in the Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Friday. The event will bring together four notable names for an 18-hole competition with a $4 million prize pool.

Meanwhile, his wife, Jena Sims, shares glimpses of their life beyond golf on social media as Koepka balances his playing commitments.

Jena Sims Shares Humorous Christmas Decorating Update

Jena Sims shared a humorous Instagram Reel of her decorating an outdoor black Christmas tree with silver ornaments as her dog watched nearby.

The post leaned into a familiar joke about holiday prep taking priority over everyday household responsibilities. The on-screen text read, “My husband never knows what he’s coming home to… but he knows it’s not dinner.”

Sims added to the humor with her caption, “welcome home, honey! 😉🎄🎁” The message playfully suggested that Brooks Koepka might return home to a festive decorating project rather than a prepared dinner.

The Reel follows a trend where wives joke about getting sidetracked by decorating or home projects instead of cooking. Sims shared a lighthearted moment with her followers.

The black-and-silver Christmas tree added a festive touch as Sims decorated it outdoors, with her dog in the background.

The post contrasts expectations of returning home with another Christmas project underway, while showing fans Sims’ Thanksgiving preparations.

Though intended as a joke, the post reflects the casual content popular among golf personalities and their families.

Sims often shares personal glimpses, showing followers the couple beyond professional tournaments.

Brooks Koepka Prepares for $4 Million Skins Game

While Sims prepares for Christmas, Koepka is set to compete in the Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Friday, November 27, at Atlantic Fields Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Koepka, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Jackson Koivun will compete over 18 holes for $4 million. The event returns for a second straight year after its 2025 comeback from a 17-year absence.

The 2026 edition returns to traditional skins: each player starts with $0, and each hole has one skin worth a set amount.

Tied holes roll over, and the player with the most skins wins the largest share of the prize money.

The format emphasizes closing holes: $3 million of the $4 million purse goes to the back nine, with the final three holes carrying the highest stakes.

Koepka described the competition as entertaining, saying, “I just think they’re a bunch of fun.” He added that the format lets players show another side of their personalities.

The four competitors traded playful remarks before Friday’s contest. Koepka joked that Justin Thomas skipped the rescheduled press conference: “No, he’s too big for this.”

After finishing T10 at The RSM Classic, Koepka joins three PGA Tour stars for the Black Friday exhibition. The tournament’s final round was delayed until Monday.

The 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, not network TV. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET Friday, November 27. No subscription is required, according to tournament broadcast information.

The exhibition gives Koepka another chance to compete before November ends, while Sims shares a playful glimpse of home life ahead of her husband’s appearance.