Tiger Woods just can’t seem to catch a break. Right when he’s gearing up to return to competitive golf, a new legal headache has popped up off the course. His clothing brand, Sun Day Red, just took a tough hit in its ongoing trademark fight with Tigeraire, a Louisiana-based cooling company. Woods started the brand with TaylorMade back in 2024, and this latest trouble has people wondering what will happen to the business next.

The timing really couldn’t be worse. All of this is happening just days before he’s expected to make his comeback at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, running from December 3 to 6. While the 15-time major winner focuses on getting his golf game back in shape, his business team is still dealing with a legal battle that isn’t settled yet.

Sun Day Red Suffers Court Setback

The legal fight centers on the similarities between the logos of Sun Day Red and Tigeraire. Both brands use a jumping tiger design, which became the main point of disagreement shortly after Woods introduced his clothing line in February 2024.

Tigeraire, founded by Jack Karavich in 2020, sells personal cooling fans designed for athletes. Karavich developed the products while working with students at Louisiana State University, which also explains the company’s connection to the tiger symbol.

According to the written ruling, Sun Day Red accused Tigeraire of having “sought to deliberately manufacture a costly trademark dispute to secure a big payday.” However, that argument did not convince the court.

Not every judge went against Tiger Woods. One actually took his company’s side, warning how much trouble Sun Day Red would be in if they had to swap out their logo on gear that’s already made and sitting in stores.

Tiger Woods Eyes Another Comeback

Away from the courtroom, Woods has a much bigger personal challenge ahead. The 50-year-old is preparing to compete again after an extended absence that has included three additional surgeries, two on his back and one on his Achilles.

His last official competitive appearance came at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. Since then, another car accident, a DUI charge, and a stay at an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Switzerland have added further complications to an already difficult period.

The Hero World Challenge will offer Woods another opportunity to test himself against a competitive field, although expectations will remain cautious given his injury history.

His return also comes with bigger tournaments on the horizon. The 2027 schedule includes the Masters, the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and the Open Championship at St. Andrews, three venues that hold special significance for the American.

Woods has repeatedly made it clear that retirement remains his decision. Responding to Colin Montgomerie’s suggestion that he should have retired after the 2022 Open at St. Andrews, Woods said, according to Golfweek, “As a past champion, I’m exempt until I’m 60, Colin’s not. He’s not a past champion. So, he doesn’t get the opportunity to make that decision. I do.”

For now, Woods has two different battles to manage. The immediate focus may be on his performance in the Bahamas, but the legal fight is another issue that could follow him long after his comeback begins.