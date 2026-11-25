There are many rumors going around about Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump. Most concern their marriage.

Woods and Trump are reportedly avoiding any plans because of the 15-time major winner’s history with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

Questions also arose about why she wasn’t present for celebrations of Charlie’s signing with FSU, with some suspecting their relationship might have stalled. But that is not the case.

The couple is “happy” together, according to People.

“They have been so supportive of each other, but each has a life away from the other, and that has not changed at this point,” the insider revealed to the magazine.

Trump also has an amicable relationship with Nordegren. But they are not exactly friends.

“Each has a house full of kids, so the idea of socializing with a relatively new friend is not part of it,” the source shares, noting both women “barely have time for what they have to do each day.”

Why Was Vanessa Trump Not in Attendance at Charlie’s Signing?

So Trump’s absence was not because of any animosity between the couple or because of Nordegren. It was just because she has a life of her own. She is dealing with her kids, namely Kai.

“Vanessa has many responsibilities and a daughter adjusting to golf at her own college as a freshman. She can’t go to everything,” the source informed People.

Kai joined Miami this year in their golf program but soon had to call a pause after she suffered a wrist injury and had to undergo surgery.

Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Wish to Avoid Any More Scandals

Woods and Trump still love each other the same as any couple. There may be future plans, but they are not discussing them right now.

“Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,” a source revealed to People, then added that Vanessa “is eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals — which they both dislike intensely.”

“They are serious, but there is no serious marriage proposal out there now,” another added.

Woods is slated to return to competitive golf for the first time in 2 years at the Hero World Challenge. He is also intensely preparing for it to avoid any setbacks.