The golf world continues to remember Dan Hicks following the sudden death of the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster at 64. His passing has prompted tributes from colleagues, friends, golf personalities and members of the sports community who worked alongside him throughout his decades-long broadcasting career.

Hicks was a familiar voice on NBC Sports, covering golf, the Olympics, Notre Dame football, and other major broadcasts. His November 11 death left family and colleagues mourning a broadcaster with over 30 years at NBC.

His wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, and their three daughters, Hannah, Ellery and Riley, have been receiving support as tributes continue to emerge.

Ellery Hicks Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Dan Hicks

Ellery Hicks remembered her father with an emotional Instagram message, marking one week since his sudden and unexpected passing.

The daughter of the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster described him as a brilliant, kind, and gentle person who meant everything to her.

“A week ago today we lost my incredible, brilliant, kind and gentle Father, suddenly and unexpectedly,” Ellery wrote.

She also opened up about the difficulty of coping with his loss, revealing that she was unable to sleep as she struggled to come to terms with his death.

“Anyone who knew my Dad can attest to how special of a human being he was. I am sitting here at 2am, unable to sleep because my heart is broken and I don’t know what I am going to do without you Dad,” she wrote.

Ellery thanked her father for always supporting her and for being her closest friend. She admitted she couldn’t find the right words to describe her feelings but made clear how much he meant to her.

“I can’t find any words to say right now, but thank you for being my biggest supporter and my best friend. I love you eternally Dad. I will miss you every single day with all of my heart,” Ellery added.

Her message offered a glimpse into the family’s grief following the loss of the veteran broadcaster, who died at 64.

Dan Hicks’ Death Certificate Reveals Fatal Lung Infection

Dan Hicks died on November 11 at a hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut, at the age of 64.

According to his death certificate obtained by the “New York Post,” the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster’s immediate cause of death was multifocal pneumonia, a lung infection affecting multiple areas of the lungs.

The death certificate also listed pulmonary edema, which involves fluid buildup in the lungs, preceded by an upper respiratory infection.

Hicks was also dealing with autoimmune hemolytic anemia, a rare condition in which the immune system mistakenly destroys red blood cells.

His death was ruled natural. His wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, initially announced his passing on November 12, describing it as sudden and unexpected following an acute illness.

Hicks was scheduled to call Notre Dame’s football game against Boston College on November 14 but was unable to.

Jason Benetti stepped in and paid tribute to his longtime NBC colleague during the broadcast.

Hicks spent more than three decades at NBC Sports, covering golf, the Olympics, Notre Dame football, and other major sporting competitions.

His sudden passing prompted tributes from Tiger Woods, Al Michaels and several broadcasting colleagues, who remembered his warmth, humor and lasting contribution to sports broadcasting.