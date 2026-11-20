Jackson Koivun has enjoyed a remarkable start to his professional golf career, but one of the people behind his success has a story that’s almost as fascinating as his own.

The 21-year-old former Auburn standout has quickly emerged as one of the PGA Tour’s most promising young players. After winning the 2026 3M Open and earning a Presidents Cup selection, Koivun has established himself as one of the rising stars in golf.

But his former college coach and longtime mentor, Chris Williams, knows firsthand that success at the amateur level doesn’t always translate to professional golf.

Williams was once the world’s top-ranked amateur and appeared destined for a successful PGA Tour career of his own. Instead, he walked away from professional golf in 2018 after struggling with the demands of the lifestyle.

Now, he’s finding a different kind of fulfillment by helping Koivun navigate the challenges that once derailed his own ambitions.

Chris Williams Opens Up About Why His Golf Career Fell Apart

In a November 18 interview with GOLF.com’s Dylan Dethier, Williams reflected on his career and the decisions he wishes he could change.

Williams won the prestigious Ben Hogan Award in 2013 after a remarkable college career at Washington. He subsequently signed a five-year endorsement deal with Nike and joined a management agency that also represented Tiger Woods.

However, his transition to professional golf proved difficult.

Williams admitted that he struggled with the constant travel, isolation, and pressure of competing for a living.

He also made a decision that he now believes hurt his development.

After struggling in a professional tournament while still a highly ranked amateur, Williams began making significant changes to his swing and equipment. Rather than trusting the game that had made him successful, he convinced himself that he needed to reinvent it.

Looking back, Williams wishes he’d had someone encouraging him to trust his abilities instead of questioning everything.

“You’re good enough,” Williams told Dethier, explaining the reassurance he needed during that difficult period.

He eventually decided to step away from professional competition after his Nike contract expired in 2018.

Williams returned to the University of Washington to finish his degree before beginning a coaching career at Marquette and eventually Auburn.

That decision led him to Koivun, whose own rapid rise has allowed Williams to share the lessons he learned.

Jackson Koivun’s Success Gives Former Golf Star a Second Chance

Williams first encountered Koivun during a recruiting trip to California in 2021.

Although the young golfer wasn’t particularly impressive during that initial round, Williams recognized his competitiveness and confidence.

Once Koivun arrived at Auburn, Williams was presented with the opportunity to be the mentor that he once wished he had.

Koivun’s swing is somewhat unconventional, and coaches at Auburn considered making technical changes.

Williams, having lived through this experience, urged patience with the young golfer, which ultimately convinced head coach Nick Clinard to leave Koivun’s swing alone for a semester.

Koivun subsequently enjoyed an outstanding freshman campaign.

Rather than making sweeping changes, Williams helped Koivun gradually improve individual weaknesses while preserving the fundamentals that made him successful.

The approach paid off.

Koivun became one of college golf’s most accomplished players, helped Auburn win two national championships, and eventually turned professional in June 2026.

Williams remains involved in Koivun’s development.

The two still communicate regularly, and Williams has helped his former player manage some of the emotional challenges of adjusting to life on Tour.

Williams acknowledged to Dethier that he sometimes wonders whether his own career could have followed a different path.

However, he also believes his experiences have placed him exactly where he belongs.

Now Auburn’s associate head coach, Williams has helped build a championship program while guiding one of professional golf’s brightest young talents.

While his PGA Tour dreams might not have worked out, Williams seems to be having a positive effect on young golfers, including Koivun.

He has turned his negative experiences into a positive for others, which is amazing to see.