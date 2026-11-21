Jon Rahm’s future in professional golf remains uncertain following his departure from LIV Golf. The Spaniard has already secured a place on the DP World Tour for the 2027 season, but his PGA Tour status remains unresolved. His next move could have major implications for his career as he looks to return to the American circuit.

The former world No. 1 joined LIV Golf in December 2023, signing a lucrative deal that reportedly valued around $300 million. However, disagreements over the league’s proposed changes and its future direction led to his departure.

With LIV Golf’s collapse changing the landscape of professional golf, Rahm is now waiting for clarity on his next chapter.

Jon Rahm’s PGA Tour Return Could Be Discussed in December

Jon Rahm could soon receive a clearer picture of his PGA Tour future, with officials expected to discuss his potential reinstatement during the first week of December.

According to Ten Golf, the meeting could determine whether the two-time major champion has a pathway back to the American circuit for the 2027 season.

Rahm said he knew nothing about the PGA Tour’s plans for his return. After the DP World Tour Championship, he said the decision rested with Tour leaders and their upcoming meetings.

“I imagine they have their boards, their meetings to hold for whatever is coming at the end of the year, and I imagine one of those points will be me. I just don’t know if it’ll be this November or December. I have no idea,” Rahm told Ten Golf.

The reported December discussion could matter to Rahm, who has expressed interest in returning to the PGA Tour.

But reinstatement terms remain unclear, and the Tour has announced no new framework, leaving the Spaniard awaiting an official decision.

Rahm has previously indicated he would accept conditions similar to those imposed on Brooks Koepka when he returned earlier this year.

Brooks Koepka’s Return Could Influence Jon Rahm’s PGA Tour Future

Brooks Koepka remains an important reference point for Rahm’s potential return.

The five-time major champion was the only player to accept the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program after the offer was also extended to Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith.

Koepka’s reinstatement required a $5 million charitable contribution and the forfeiture of potential participation in the PGA Tour Player Equity Program from 2026 to 2030.

The Tour estimated the value of those lost equity opportunities at approximately $50 million to $85 million.

Rahm has suggested that he would be open to accepting comparable terms if the opportunity became available.

Meanwhile, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp confirmed on November 16 that the organization’s boards had discussed the possibility of former LIV Golf players returning.

“We engaged in thoughtful discussion on the topic of LIV players with both boards today,” Rolapp said.

He also said more information could come at the beginning of the new year.

However, the one-year exclusion rule could delay Rahm’s eligibility until August 2027 unless the Tour changes or waives it.

The December meeting could therefore determine not only whether Rahm is welcomed back, but also what conditions he must meet before returning to competition.