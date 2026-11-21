The PGA Tour has pushed back the start of Saturday’s third round at the RSM Classic. Players were set to begin the weekend at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Instead, they’ll have to wait for a revised schedule before they can get back on the course.

There’s a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard through 36 holes. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Michael Thorbjornsen and Marco Penge are all at 9 under. Ricky Castillo and Adrien Dumont de Chassart are among those one shot back. Before any of them can take a run at the outright lead, the PGA Tour has to settle on a start time.

Overnight Rain Delays the RSM Classic

PGA Tour Communications announced the delay Saturday morning on X. The Tour also shared an update on the practice areas, which remained closed when it announced the delay.

“Due to overnight rain, third-round starting times at The RSM Classic are delayed. The first starting time will not be before 10:30 a.m. Practice areas are currently closed.”

That makes 10:30 a.m. ET the earliest possible start. The announcement leaves room for a later first tee time. It also gives no time for the practice areas to reopen, so players are waiting on an update about when they can begin warming up.

For fans headed to Sea Island, the revised tee sheet will answer two questions. It will show when the first group goes out and when the players they came to see will start. A single time in the initial announcement only tells them how early the round could begin.

The two-course setup also changes this weekend. Players competed on the Seaside and Plantation courses over the first two days. Those who made the cut will play Seaside for the final two rounds. That puts the contenders on the same course as they try to gain some separation Saturday.

PGA Tour Cards Are on the Line at Sea Island

The RSM Classic is the eighth and final event of the FedExCup Fall. Once play wraps up, the top 100 in the standings earn full exempt status for full-field events and The Players Championship in 2027. Players who finish just outside that cutoff can still earn conditional status, but that can mean fewer chances to play.

The tournament can also change who gets into two of the biggest events early next season. Players who finish Nos. 51 through 60 in the fall standings earn spots in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Max Homa entered the week at No. 60, right on that cutoff.

That gives fans a second leaderboard to follow when the third round gets underway. A player can be several shots off the lead and still have plenty riding on a Saturday birdie. There’s one round left after this one to make up any ground, whether that means chasing a win or securing a spot in next year’s fields.