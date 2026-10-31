Brooks Koepka & Wife Jena Sims Share Personal Moment Amid PGA Tour Offseason

For professional golfers, time away from competition offers an opportunity to step back from demanding schedules and spend time with loved ones. Brooks Koepka has built a successful career on the course, winning five major championships, and his life away from golf has also attracted fans’ attention.

His wife, Jena Sims, has regularly shared glimpses of their relationship and family life through social media. The couple, who married in 2022, have also been seen supporting each other during major golf events and enjoying time together away from the tour.

The pair’s latest European holiday offered a break from professional golf in the Tuscan countryside, where they enjoyed scenic spots, outdoor activities, and time together.

Jena Sims Shares Hilarious Instagram Caption From Tuscany With Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, gave fans a humorous glimpse into their romantic getaway in Tuscany, Italy, through moments shared on Sims’ Instagram.

The couple enjoyed wine tasting, vineyard views, and romantic moments during their holiday, offering followers a look at their time away from professional golf.

However, one moment in particular inspired Sims’ playful caption. During an outdoor walk, Koepka held what appeared to be their dog’s poop, prompting Sims to joke, “Sometimes it’s nice to vacation with someone who’s (mostly) potty trained ❤️.”

The caption added a humorous twist to the couple’s otherwise romantic getaway and gave fans a glimpse into their everyday moments together.

Other scenes from the trip showed Koepka and Sims enjoying wine outdoors, posing together at a winery, and sharing a kiss overlooking a vineyard.

The couple also spent time outdoors with their dog, making the holiday a mix of scenic experiences, romantic moments, and lighthearted memories.

Although Sims did not directly explain the joke, the photograph of Koepka holding the dog waste provided clear context for her comment.

The post offered followers a relaxed look at the couple’s relationship away from tournament pressure, as Koepka prepares for his next competitive commitments after completing his 2026 PGA Tour campaign.

Brooks Koepka Looks Ahead to TGL After Difficult 2026 Season

Koepka finished his 2026 campaign without a victory and recorded just one top-10 finish in 16 starts. However, he ended the season with a stronger result at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he tied for sixth place.

His final round included an eagle on the 18th hole at St Andrews, providing a positive finish to his campaign.

The American is now preparing for another team competition through TGL, where his Motor City Golf Club will feature in the expanded 2027 season.

The team will compete alongside sides led by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

Koepka has also recently discussed McIlroy’s achievements and the competitive motivation they provide.

During an interview with Dan Rapaport on “Dan on Golf,” he spoke about the Northern Irishman’s success and his own desire to compete against the best players.

Koepka acknowledged McIlroy’s accomplishments, calling him “one of the best players to ever play the game,” while also making clear that he remains motivated to beat him.

The comments offered insight into Koepka’s competitive mindset as he looks toward another season.

For now, his Tuscany getaway with Sims has given fans a glimpse of a more relaxed side of the golfer, away from tournament pressure and professional rivalries.