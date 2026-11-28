The 2026 Skins Game brought together four prominent PGA Tour players for a Black Friday exhibition at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark and Jackson Koivun competed for a share of the $4 million purse on November 27. The event returned to its traditional format, with players battling for individual skins throughout the round.

Momentum shifted several times before the final hole set up a dramatic finish. Koepka, Thomas and Clark could add to their totals, while Koivun proved himself a notable young PGA Tour player. When the final skin went unclaimed, all four entered a sudden-death closest-to-the-pin playoff.

Koivun won the exhibition’s top prize, while Thomas earned a significant payday in third. Afterward, the four-time major winner reflected on the competition and updated followers on Instagram.

Justin Thomas Announces Donation to His Foundation After Skins Game

Justin Thomas will donate part of his $475,000 third-place winnings from the 2026 Skins Game to the Justin Thomas Foundation, he announced on Instagram after the exhibition.

Thomas explained that the donation would help provide additional support to people and communities connected to his foundation ahead of the holiday season.

Thomas wrote, “Good fun with the fellas today. Hope yall enjoyed watching @officialskinsgame! Another great day for @jackson_koivun glad something finally went your way kid…I’ll also be donating a portion of my winnings back to the Justin Thomas Foundation so those who we support can get a little extra boost heading into this holiday season!”

The announcement added a charitable element to Thomas’s appearance at Atlantic Fields Club: he directed part of his prize money to the foundation’s ongoing initiatives.

The Justin Thomas Foundation supports military families, breast cancer initiatives and youth golf, helping people and communities.

Thomas did not disclose the exact amount he plans to donate. However, his announcement confirmed that a portion of his $475,000 winnings will go back to the foundation.

Justin Thomas Congratulates Jackson Koivun After $2.375 Million Victory

Alongside his charitable announcement, Thomas sent Jackson Koivun a lighthearted message. Koivun, 21, beat Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark in a sudden-death playoff to win the 2026 Skins Game.

After none of the four players won the final skin on the 18th, a closest-to-the-pin shootout from 118 yards decided who took the remaining $2 million.

Thomas went first but sent his shot beyond the green. Clark also missed the putting surface, while Koepka found the green and left himself approximately 20 feet from the hole.

Koivun then produced the decisive shot, finishing a few inches closer to the pin than Koepka. That secured the $2 million playoff prize and took his total earnings for the day to $2.375 million.

Thomas congratulated Koivun on Instagram, joking that luck had finally favored him and recognizing his impressive rookie season and their mentor-mentee bond.

Thomas finished the event with $475,000, while Koepka and Clark also collected prize money during the exhibition.

Justin Thomas Set for 2026 Hero World Challenge

Thomas returns to competition at the 2026 Hero World Challenge, Dec. 3–6, at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, as the golf season nears its end. The exclusive event features 20 players.

Tiger Woods hosts the event, featuring top players Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele and Thomas.

The tournament gives Thomas another chance to face a strong international field in 2026.

Thomas will join major champions and former winners at Albany.

Thomas will therefore have another competitive appearance shortly after his charitable announcement following the Skins Game.