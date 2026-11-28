Most golfers walk off the course talking about their game, not their clothes. Brooks Koepka ended up dealing with both after the 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game. The five-time major winner got everyone staring on Friday simply by wearing his Nike polo untucked. Plenty of people had a problem with his look, so he made sure to get the last laugh afterward with a playful message aimed right back at them.

The golf itself was pretty exciting, too. Koepka finished in second place at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, taking home $700,000 after a close battle with Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, and 21-year-old Jackson Koivun. Even so, his outfit got almost as much buzz as his shots, which led him to hop on Instagram and poke a little fun at everyone who complained.

Brooks Koepka Takes a Dig at Critics

Koepka’s decision to wear an untucked Nike polo quickly divided golf fans. While some viewers saw nothing wrong with his relaxed appearance at an exhibition event, others felt the five-time major winner should respect the traditional standards associated with professional golf.

Unlike regular PGA Tour competitions, the Skins Game offers players more freedom with their presentation. With a $4 million purse and an entertainment-focused format, the event allowed Koepka to take a more casual approach without worrying about the usual tournament dress code.

Rather than ignore the criticism, Koepka addressed it directly after the competition. He shared a message on Instagram saying, “That was fun @officialskinsgame Hope everyone’s recovered from the untucked shirt.”

After the players carried a $2 million pot through 18 holes, they entered a closest-to-the-pin playoff from 118 yards. Koepka landed his shot around 20 feet from the hole, but Koivun finished even closer to claim the massive prize and take home $2.375 million overall.

Brooks Koepka’s Career Faces an Important Period

While Koepka enjoyed the lighter atmosphere of the Skins Game, his recent career has included some difficult moments. The former world-class contender has had a season of mixed results, and his own words in August made it clear how unhappy he was with his performances.

After missing the playoffs, Koepka did not hide his frustration with his game. He openly admitted that his performances had fallen short of the standards he expects from himself. “To be in the prime of your career and be as good as I think I am, I think that’s very pathetic, disappointing,” he said.