Bryson DeChambeau Sets Break 50 Record With 3 Golfers Nobody Expected

Bryson DeChambeau’s latest YouTube round took an unexpected turn: three first-generation young Amish golfers from Pennsylvania putted the lights out and helped him break 50. In fact, they didn’t just break 50, they shot well under.

In a video posted Wednesday on DeChambeau’s channel, the pro golfer and YouTube content creator teamed up with the trio for a “Break 50” challenge. Saying he never thought he’d try the Break 50 challenge with Amish golfers, the group finished with a score of 45. The video drew a flood of positive comments within hours.

Only three times in DeChambeau’s long history of trying to break 50 has anyone done so (Steph Curry and the combination of DeChambeau, Garrett Clark, and Grant Horvat). These three Amish youngsters blew the competition away.

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Where Did These Three Amish Golfers Come From?

Most viewers had never heard of the three before the video went up. According to a comment from Dutchies Stoneworks, they work as part of its crew building natural stone masterpieces when they aren’t on the course.

Davey, Anthony, and JD are not YouTube stars. They rarely leave their own community. But, they do love to golf and it was clear by their surprising skill.

Before their round, DeChambeau hitched a horse and buggy ride and stopped in at September Farms as an invited guest. They wanted to show him a bit about the Amish lifestyle, and DeChambeau asked throughout the video about their backgrounds, trying to educate viewers who might have the wrong information.

All cautioned fans not to look up the Amish on Google, because it’s full of misinformation. “We’re just human beings,” said Anthony.

These Three Could Golf

After shooting eight eagles and far exceeding the day’s goal, the putting drew the most praise. One fan, whose comment collected more than 500 likes, said all three were fantastic putters. Another joked that DeChambeau should keep his hat on — a gift from Anthony — for the U.S. Open, a line that earned over 2,000 likes.

The strongest endorsement came from a local golf pro who says he gives more than 1,000 lessons a year, including to 18 Amish students. In his words, they are hard-working people who love their sports and golf. That much was clear in the video as all three were extremely calculated as they measured every shot, worked out their distances, and read the lines within inches of their targets.

Fans see more in the partnership. Davey said he wanted to do it again as the group headed to the 18th hole, and he called out Bob Does Sports to take them on in a 3-v-3 matchup. Other fans suggested the golfers start their own channel.

This Score Will Never Be Matched

DeChambeau quickly admitted that no other group would ever do what these four did during the Break 50 challenge. Shooting a 50 on 18 holes is nearly impossible. To shoot a 45 is incredible.

And yes, all three used technology during their games. They were allowed to use rangefinders and newer clubs. JD said there are many variations of the Amish culture and not all of them follow the same rules.