Bryson DeChambeau Opens Up on Childhood Struggles and Losing His Father

For Bryson DeChambeau, the journey to becoming a two-time U.S. Open champion has been shaped by more than tournament victories and hours of practice. From his early days as a junior golfer to competing on golf’s biggest stages, the LIV Golf star has faced moments that tested his determination and changed his view of success.

Behind the achievements, however, lies a personal journey fans rarely see. During an appearance on the “Raj Shamani Podcast,” DeChambeau looked back on his life beyond competition, reflecting on the experiences and relationships that have influenced him.

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His conversation traced his journey from childhood to his professional career, revealing the person behind the champion and lessons that reached beyond golf.

Bryson DeChambeau Recalls Childhood Cheating Accusations and His Father’s Passing

Bryson DeChambeau revealed that he faced accusations of cheating at just nine years old during his first golf tournament.

He recalled tying RJ Mott, considered the best junior golfer in the area, before defeating him in a playoff on the first hole.

Rather than celebrate, community members questioned DeChambeau’s fairness, saying a child couldn’t win his first tournament without cheating.

He explained that the experience taught him an early lesson about criticism, saying, “No matter how you get there, there’s always going to be people who knock you down.”

The golfer described his complicated relationship with his father, Jon DeChambeau, who died in November 2022 after years of serious illness.

During a final visit, he realized his father might not have much time left.

After his father’s passing, DeChambeau felt he had a chance to speak with him and make peace. He acknowledged their difficult relationship and said he forgave his father.

Despite their struggles, DeChambeau said they loved each other deeply. He also shared the advice he would give others, “To anybody holding grudges, just forgive them. Who cares? You have one life.”

2024 U.S. Open Victory Gave Bryson DeChambeau a New Perspective

DeChambeau also revisited his 2024 U.S. Open triumph at Pinehurst No. 2, which came during Father’s Day week. He remembered focusing on the final putt by treating it like another practice-green attempt.

He recalled telling himself, “It’s just like on the practice green. You’ve done this a thousand times,” before sinking the winning putt.

The moment felt especially meaningful. He felt his late father watching over him and fondly remembered childhood idol Payne Stewart’s U.S. Open win at the same course.

However, the celebration brought an unexpected emotional challenge. After the tournament, DeChambeau went to bed with the U.S. Open trophy beside him and woke up five or six hours later.

“I won the U.S. Open,” he remembered thinking, before immediately asking himself, “What do I do next?”

He explained that he was alone without his family around him. After 20 years of work toward that achievement, he began questioning whether winning the trophy was everything he wanted from life.

Bryson DeChambeau Wants to Build a Legacy Beyond Golf

The experience changed DeChambeau’s view of his responsibilities as a professional golfer. His father’s death taught him success extends beyond tournament victories.

He said, “That moment ultimately made me realize that there’s more to golf than winning tournaments. It’s about how you affect people.”

The following year, he felt more responsibility to impact the sport and build a lasting legacy. He specifically mentioned Arnold Palmer as an example of someone who left a meaningful mark on golf.

DeChambeau stressed passion and consistency, recommending at least three hours a day spent on something you love.

His childhood, family ties, and personal losses shaped his outlook. Though championships matter, DeChambeau wants a legacy beyond trophies.