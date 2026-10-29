Bryson DeChambeau Dealt Unfortunate News Amid LIV Golf Bankruptcy

LIV Golf faces mounting uncertainty as it tries to secure its future beyond the 2026 season. The breakaway league is navigating Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, negotiating a proposed restructuring with BC Partners Credit and trying to retain its biggest names for a potential 2027 relaunch.

Bryson DeChambeau is among the players whose future remains unresolved.

Now, another development has emerged involving the legal team representing the American and a group of LIV players in the bankruptcy case, adding a new complication as the league works through its financial and contractual challenges.

The situation comes as questions grow over LIV’s ability to retain marquee players and deliver its established events next season.

Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Golf Legal Team Faces a Major Setback

🚨❌📄 #NEW — The law firm representing the Bryson DeChambeau led players group in the LIV Golf bankruptcy case is reportedly winding down https://t.co/w1WpWyyZGC — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) October 29, 2026

New York Times reported on October 29 that Weil, Gotshal & Manges, the law firm representing DeChambeau and a group of LIV players in the Chapter 11 case, was preparing to wind down its operations.

The firm’s management had recommended an orderly wind-down after a series of partner departures and failed merger discussions with Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

The firm’s partners are expected to vote on the recommendation in the coming days.

Weil confirmed that it intends to continue serving clients during the process.

In a statement Reuters cited, the firm said: “Following a careful review of strategic alternatives, the firm’s management committee has recommended to the partnership that the firm pursue an orderly wind-down.”

The proposed closure does not automatically mean DeChambeau and the other players must change their legal representation.

The immediate development concerns the law firm’s future, not a confirmed termination of the golfers’ contracts or a decision by DeChambeau to leave LIV.

The firm’s situation nevertheless adds another issue to a case already involving substantial financial and contractual questions.

LIV Golf Adelaide Raises Concerns Over Bryson DeChambeau’s Future

The pressure extends beyond the courtroom, with LIV Golf also facing questions about whether it can retain enough star power to maintain its major events.

According to TalkSPORT’s report, South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas warned that the government’s support for LIV Golf Adelaide depends on the league delivering a field comparable to previous years. He specifically identified DeChambeau and Cameron Smith as important to the tournament’s success.

“We’re not going to go through with LIV unless they put on the standard of events they have put on in the past, which has been truly exceptional,” Malinauskas said.

Neither DeChambeau nor Smith has publicly confirmed his future with LIV, according to the reports provided.

The uncertainty matters for Adelaide as the league tries to assemble its 2027 roster.

The tournament’s future therefore tests LIV’s ability to keep leading players involved while it negotiates a new operating model.