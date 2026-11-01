Bryson DeChambeau Reveals How Losing to Rory McIlroy Changed Him

For Bryson DeChambeau, professional golf has always been about more than winning championships. The two-time U.S. Open winner built his career through intense preparation, fierce competition, and a drive to improve. Battles against the sport’s biggest names tested his game and character.

Rory McIlroy is among DeChambeau’s rivals. Their Masters and U.S. Open encounters have shaped a rivalry marked by the highs and lows of elite competition and DeChambeau’s growth as a golfer.

On entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s “Figuring Out” podcast, LIV Golf star DeChambeau reflected on his career, personal growth, and lessons from competing against golf’s best.

Bryson DeChambeau Says Losing to Rory McIlroy Helped Him Grow

Bryson DeChambeau revealed that losing to Rory McIlroy at the Masters helped shape him into a better person. He explained that difficult moments are necessary for personal growth, even when they’re frustrating.

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“I think this is a good little point, too. It’s not that I like being humbled; I like having that perspective, right? It sucks getting humbled. Everybody doesn’t like it, but it needs to happen,” DeChambeau said.

The American said humility is key to personal growth, then reflected on his rivalry with McIlroy and their contrasting results at two majors.

“Whether it’s me losing the Masters to Rory or him losing to me at the U.S. Open when I won, it’s so good for us,” DeChambeau explained.

McIlroy defeated DeChambeau at the 2025 Masters, while DeChambeau beat the Northern Irishman during their final-round battle at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

DeChambeau said golf can humble even the best; players may feel at their peak one day, then struggle to hit a shot the next.

“And I think that’s what’s so beautiful about it. That difficult moment is honestly what has helped shape me into a better person today. So, if I didn’t have that, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” he added.

DeChambeau sees competition as more than golf, and for him wins and setbacks offer perspective and foster personal growth.

Bryson DeChambeau Continues to Believe in LIV Golf’s Future

Alongside his personal reflections, DeChambeau also discussed his commitment to LIV Golf and its proposed restructuring. The Crushers GC captain said he remains particularly interested in the league’s team-based format.

Speaking about LIV’s original management, he acknowledged that the parent company was not managed effectively. However, he argued that the teams themselves were generating revenue.

DeChambeau said Crushers GC brought in nearly $29 million in revenue last year and had $21 million in costs, including player payments, travel, and operations, leaving about $8 million in EBITDA.

“The teams were doing well, but then all the player payments and everything got pushed down to the teams when they went bankrupt because the top company wasn’t being run effectively,” he said.

After Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund said it would end funding after the 2026 season, LIV entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A restructuring deal involving BC Partners offered a possible path forward.

DeChambeau believes the next version of LIV can operate more effectively. He said the proposed business model makes sense and hoped the league could continue long term.

“It’s no funny business, no nothing. It’s going to be done right. And this is going to be a league, hopefully, that exists forever,” he said.

He explained that players previously received large upfront payments due to limited governance and control; the new model could offer greater ownership and influence instead.

“This time around, it’s more the opposite. We’re not really getting paid, but we do have the governance, you know, control,” DeChambeau explained.

His support for LIV centers on its team format and players’ potential role in shaping its future. Whether restructuring ensures long-term financial stability remains unclear.